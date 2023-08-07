scorecardresearch
Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Monday.

“Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head Coach. Welcome, coach!” Sunrisers made the announcement on Twitter.

Vettori previously served as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between 2014 and 2018, and more recently, he was part of the coaching staff for the Australia men’s team as an assistant coach. He has also worked as a spin-bowling consultant with the Bangladesh men’s team.

The 44-year-old has replaced West Indies legend Brian Lara, who was appointed as the head coach of the Hyderabad-based franchise ahead of the 2023 IPL season and assumed the position following the departure of former head coach Tom Moody from the team.

“As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours,” Sunrisers said in a tweet.

In the 2022 season, Lara held the positions of strategic advisor and batting coach for SRH. Following Tom Moody’s departure, he was promoted to the role of head coach for the team.

In 2023 edition, Sunrisers finished last (tenth) with four wins and ten losses to their name.

