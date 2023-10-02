scorecardresearch
Daniil Medvedev reaches China Open semifinals

Daniil Medvedev, beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the China Open here on Monday

Daniil Medvedev reaches China Open semifinals
Daniil Medvedev reaches China Open semifinals _ pic courtesy news agency

The men’s second seed, Daniil Medvedev, beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the China Open here on Monday. The World No. 3 Russian broke Humbert’s service game six times, while the latter broke four times throughout the 125-minute match, reports Xinhua.

Medvedev committed nine double faults, including two in a row, to concede his service game in the eighth game of the second set.

The Russian solved his serving problems in the third set, making no double faults, and broke all Humbert’s service games to win out.

In the semifinals, Medvedev will face the winner between eighth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany and Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.

5
