Michel Clarke: David Warner’s class prevented his contract from being ripped up

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has praised David Warner’s talent and ability stating “he’s had a stellar career”. Warner, who is all set to bid adieu to Test and ODI cricket, will play his farewell Test match against Pakistan starting on Wednesday in Sydney. Warner made his Test debut under Clarke’s captaincy in 2011 and went on to play 39 games alongside him, as well as the 2015 ODI World Cup triumph.

Clarke reminisced about Warner’s early days, describing him as a “little bull” with an aggressive approach, both in the game and in life. Despite encountering a fair share of trouble, Warner’s importance to the team became evident, leading to a collective effort to retain him within the Cricket Australia fold.

“Davey has always been a tough character, someone I loved having in the team, that intent, that aggressive approach,” Clarke told ESPN’s Around The Wicket show. “But he was the same off the field, a little bull, and got into a little bit of trouble along the way.”

Clarke also acknowledged the senior players and the cricketing fraternity who rallied behind Warner during moments of turbulence, ensuring his contract remained intact.

“But think he had a lot of support and help from, certainly, senior players and around Cricket Australia that helped him not have his contract ripped up. There was a bit of a fight to keep him because he was so important to the team. (There was) the confidence, being his captain, that [at] the start of his career that like all of us, we are young, [he] needed to learn lessons along the way.

“Davey’s game has really been learnt at the highest level, playing for Australia, which is not easy to do so think he deserves a lot of credit.”

The former captain reflected on Warner’s growth, emphasising the lessons learned during the formative years. Clarke’s confidence in Warner’s potential was unwavering, recognising the young opener’s natural talent even as doubts loomed about his ability to transition from T20 cricket to the Test arena. Warner’s career trajectory, marked by a switch from T20s to the demanding opening role in Tests, impressed Clarke.

“He’s had a stellar career, opening the batting (is) such a hard position,” Clarke said. “There were a lot of doubts around the way Davey played. Could he cut it in Test cricket? (He) started as a T20 player and there was always that risk. I think from day one everyone saw the talent, very gifted, and could do things that a lot of players can’t do. And he’s been able to manage that role as an opening batsman but kept his intent, which is easier said than done.”

The captain-turned-commentator highlighted Warner’s ability to maintain his aggressive intent while adapting to the challenges of Test cricket. As Warner announced his retirement from ODIs and Tests but remained available for T20Is, Clarke expressed his view that the Sydney Test could have been the opportune moment for Warner to bid adieu to all formats of international cricket.

“An Australian batsman that set the tone when it came to opening batting was Matthew Hayden — I used to love watching Haydos and Michael Slater walk out and bat and play that aggressive role — and think Davey continued in that manner. If the ball was full and there to drive early in his innings he’d take it on, if it was short he would take on that pull or hook shot, he wanted to score runs. That’s the name of the game but it’s easier said than done, trying to do that against a brand-new ball in Test cricket. Deserves a lot of praise.”

Clarke acknowledged the difficulty of balancing form in domestic T20s with the demands of international cricket, especially with the influx of young talent eyeing spots in the upcoming World Cup. Yet, he commended Warner for his remarkable contributions across all three formats, a testament to the veteran’s enduring skill and commitment to the game.

“Guess I thought it would have been the ideal time to walk away from international cricket in general but [he] wants to keep playing T20 cricket,” Clarke said.

“Now the balance is going to be from playing domestic T20s versus stepping up and playing international. He’ll still have to earn his selection. Think his form in domestic T20 is something the selectors will be looking at. We have a lot of young players coming through in that T20 format that they might pick for the World Cup. Again, the way Davey’s played in all three formats is a credit to him.”

As the curtain falls on Warner’s Test career alongside his childhood friend Usman Khawaja at the SCG, the cricketing world reflects on the journey of a player who not only conquered doubts but etched his name in the annals of Australian cricket with an aggressive, indomitable spirit.

–IANS

hs/bsk/