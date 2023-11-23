scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Davis Cup: After De Minaur's heroics, Ebden-Purcell pair sent Australia to semifinals

By Agency News Desk

Malanga, Nov 23 (IANS) Australia fought back from the brink to beat Czechia 2-1 and reach the semifinals of the Davis Cup for the second straight year.

Tomas Machac gave Czechia the lead with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Jordan Thompson, and Australia looked set for elimination when Jiri Lehecka led Alex de Minaur 6-4 5-3 in the second singles match.

But from deuce in his 3-5 service game, the 24-year-old won 10 straight points to turn the match on its head, battling back to win 4-6, 7-6(2) ,7-5.

“I prided myself on a never-say-die attitude and he’s certainly in the same category”, said captain Lleyton Hewitt. “For him to go out there and put the boys on his back again, we’re so proud of him. He had to dig really deep and yet again he saved us.”

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell then ensured that De Minaur’s heroics were not for nothing, clinching the tie with a 6-4 7-5 decisive doubles win over Lehecka and Adam Pavlasek.

“It would have been hard to look at Alex in the hotel if we hadn’t won”, Purcell joked afterwards.

The 28-time Davis Cup champions will next face surprise semi-finalists Finland on Friday. Australia is second only to the United States (32 titles) on the all-time Davis Cup trophy list.

–IANS

bc/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amid dating rumours, Kartik poses with Tara in his birthday party
Next article
Excitement peaks as 'Leo', 'Aam Aadmi Family S4', and 'The Village' gear up for OTT release
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US