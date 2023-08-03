scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

DC Open: Taylor Fritz, Gael Monfils advance to third round

By Agency News Desk

Washington, Aug 3 (IANS) Top seed Taylor Fritz of the US defeated practice partner Zachary Svajda 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the Citi Open to claim his 17th win from 20 matches on American soil this season.

The American, who has received a first-round Bye, will face former World No.1 Andy Murray in the third round.

Fritz, stitched up the first set against 20-year-old Svajda with love breaks in the third and eighth games. The 25-year-old dug himself out of a 0/40 hold in the fifth game of the second set and claimed the decisive break three games later on Wednesday night.

“Zach and I have trained together consistently for the past couple of years; I try to give him advice. He’s not someone you want to see on the other side of the court. I know what level he is capable of,” Fritz was quoted by the ATP Tour website.

Speaking about his third-round opponent, the American said: “It’s going to be a tough match against Andy, who is such an amazing competitor. The conditions are really, really slow so that will help him in the match a little bit,” he said.

Trying to work his way into contention to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals, Fritz has the opportunity to move inside the cut in eighth position in the ATP Live Race To Turin with a title this week.

In other action, French wild card Gael Monfils used his dazzling court speed to thwart the variety in Kazakh player Alexander Bublik’s bag of tricks to claim a 6-3, 6-4 win.

“I knew I needed to be really fast and sharp on every ball. He can hit a lot of drop shots so I knew I had to be free with my feet. I am fast He might be able to hit two or three (I can’t get) but I know I will get most of them,” Monfils said.The 36-year-old will next meet Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

–IANS

bc/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Manuj on working with Rajkummar in 'Guns…': Added extra layer of excitement
This May Also Interest You
News

Manuj on working with Rajkummar in 'Guns…': Added extra layer of excitement

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam start 4-Nation Para-Badminton International tournament with wins

Sports

Captains, vice-captains of Indian Blind Cricket teams announced for IBSA World Games, Birmingham 2023

News

Alia Bhatt says sudden transition to full English in 'Heart of Stone' was weird

Sports

Aakash Chopra cheers for Indian Blind Cricket Teams ahead of World Games 2023 in Birmingham

Sports

It's 6 out of 10 as Real Madrid end U.S. tour with another defeat, says Ancelotti

News

Rakesh Roshan had envisioned 'Koi…Mil Gaya' as a 'solo' film

Technology

Users can soon stream Xbox gameplay directly to Discord

News

Sunny Leone on her 2016 infamous interview: ‘The whole journey of that entire experience made it a low’

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Heart Throb Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

News

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava uses homemade facial scrub during monsoons

Sports

AIFF appoints Clifford Miranda as head coach of India U23 team for Asian Cup qualifiers

Technology

Workers less productive, more likely to make typos in afternoon: Study

Sports

Moeen Ali confirms not being part of England’s Test tour of India despite McCullum’s plea

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Kudmayi Song Lyrics starrring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

Gwyneth Paltrow is on a social media hiatus to 'work on being present'

News

Kerala Film awards row: AIYF seeks probe by external agency

News

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for stalking

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US