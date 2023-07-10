scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

De Arrascaeta guides Flamengo to win over Fortaleza

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, July 2 (IANS) Uruguay international midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta scored one goal and set up another as Flamengo rose to third in Brazil’s Serie A championship with a 2-0 home win over Fortaleza.

Gabriel Barbosa put the hosts ahead in the 14th minute when he latched onto De Arrascaeta’s pass before slotting a low finish past goalkeeper Joao Riedi.

Arrascaeta doubled the advantage just after the hour by taking a touch and then rifling an unstoppable effort into the top-left corner on late Saturday night.

The result leaves Flamengo with 25 points, five points behind leaders Botafogo, who have a game in hand. Fortaleza are ninth in the 20-team standings, five points further back, a Xinhua report said.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Saturday, Sao Paulo won 1-0 at home to Fluminense and Gremio prevailed 2-1 at Bahia.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World No. 1 Swiatek shakes off health concerns ahead of Wimbledon
Next article
Ashes 2023: MCC clarifies why Starc's attempted catch of Duckett was given not out
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian shuttlers all set for Junior Asia Championships in Indonesia

Sports

Women’s Ashes: Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 leads Australia to four-wicket win over England

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If that was a legal way of catching, we'd all be doing it', says Broad on Starc's contentious catch

Sports

Puja Tomar stuns Anastasia Feofanova in MFN 12 main event to retain strawweight title

Sports

ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri

Sports

Ashes 2023: Anderson has lacked impact; won't pick him for 3rd Test, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Indian boxing squad for 19th Asian Games named; Shiva, Lovlina Nikhat among big names

Sports

Dinesh Karthik backs Ashwin to lead India in Asian Games 2023

Sports

China beat Japan to win Women's Basketball Asia Cup

Sports

'Dramatic fall from grace': Ian Bishop, Brathwaite dissect West Indies' failure at ODI WC Qualifier

Sports

PCB writes to Pakistan government for travel clearance for ODI WC in India: Report

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'Biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen', McGrath fumes over decision on Starc's attempted catch

Sports

Ashes: Lyon criticises suggestions he went out to bat to possibly avail concussion sub

Sports

Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP doubles title in Mallorca

Sports

Ashes 2023: MCC clarifies why Starc's attempted catch of Duckett was given not out

Sports

World No. 1 Swiatek shakes off health concerns ahead of Wimbledon

Sports

Botafogo name Claudio Cacapa as interim manager

Technology

UK suffers ‘biggest ever’ ransomware attack on NHS: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US