Defending champion Coco Gauff moves into Auckland quarterfinals

Auckland, Jan 4 (IANS) Defending champion Coco Gauff extended her winning streak at the ASB Classic on Thursday by securing a spot in the quarterfinals with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win against fellow teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic.

Gauff, the No.1 seed from the United States, took 70 minutes to defeat 16-year-old Czech Fruhvirtova in their first meeting on tour. The 19-year-old Gauff has now prevailed in her last seven matches at the ASB Classic.

“I thought that I played well. (Fruhvirtova) started off playing really well, and I was able to raise my level. I thought I served well and did better on the returns, and I think I played a great match today,” Gauff said on her on-court interview.

The reigning US Open champion will next face No.8 seed Varvara Gracheva of France, who defeated Swiss qualifier Lulu Sun 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday. It will be Gauff’s first meeting with World No.42 Gracheva.

