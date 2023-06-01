scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

John Bracewell: Devon Conway an absolute magician in terms of his adaptability to all three formats

John Bracewell heaped praise on left-handed opener Devon Conway, calling him an absolute magician of adapting his game across all three formats of the sport.

By Agency News Desk

Auckland, June 1 (IANS) Former New Zealand cricketer John Bracewell heaped praise on left-handed opener Devon Conway, calling him an absolute magician in terms of adapting his game across all three formats of the sport.

Conway, who debuted for New Zealand after leaving South Africa, exploded in international cricket with a double hundred on Test debut against England in 2021, becoming only the seventh batter to be a member of the rare club and is now a mainstay for the Blackcaps across all formats.

Recently Conway played a vital role for Chennai Super Kings in winning IPL 2023, scoring six half-centuries while amassing 672 runs, being the third leading run-getter in the competition and forming a rock-solid opening pair with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top.

“I think he’s been an absolute magician in terms of his adaptability to all three formats, his skillset and his (growth). I like the way he’s becoming a better cricketer all the time, so he’s obviously caught the Kane Williamson bug of being a learner, not a guy that actually just sits there and relies on being talented.”

“His game is just continuing to progress and that’s something that Kane Williamson had introduced into the New Zealand side along with (former wicketkeeper) BJ Watling. I think that that’s something that Devon Conway’s picked up and moved forward with him taking it to another dimension,” Bracewell was quoted as saying by SENZ Radio.

Bracewell also believes Conway will play a huge role for New Zealand during the Men’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November this year, especially with Williamson likely to miss due to suffering an ACL injury in the opening match of IPL 2023 while playing for Gujarat Titans.

“I think he’s one of a series of components, but he’s certainly an important one. One, that he knows those conditions (and) two, that he’s extremely adaptable in terms of now he’s opening the batting in Twenty20.”

“So he has that adaptability to be able to move up and down the order and fit in, so that makes him a good replacement for somebody like Kane, is that ability to adapt in and around your environment and the needs of the group. But equally, he’s shown that he’s a learner.”

“He’s gone over there, he’s of African descent so they usually play on reasonably flat but bouncy wickets, but his ability to be able to adapt from surface to surface so quickly is something that I admire the most. It’s not just finding a surface that he bullies out on, he actually adapts and actually succeeds on all surfaces,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Delhi doctors implant pacemaker inside brain to control Parkinson's disease
Next article
Centre to approve several chip packaging, fab plant proposals soon: MoS IT
This May Also Interest You
News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana Dcruz shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US