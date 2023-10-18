scorecardresearch
Dharwad ITF Tennis: Madhwin, Suraj continue dream run, ease into pre-quarterfinals

By Agency News Desk

Dharwad, Oct 18 (IANS) The first round of the singles in the Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour witnessed some long matches as all the seeded players breezed through to the pre-quarterfinals of USD 25,000 event, here on Wednesday.

Top seed Nick Chappell of USA overcame Korean Woobin Shin in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 while second seed Bogdan Bobrov quelled the challenge of qualifier Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 6-4.

Sixth seed Florent Bax of Frace, who had won the last leg of the ITF 15K in Ahmedabad three days, was leading 6-2, 2-0 (2nd set) when his opponent Stijn Pel from Netherlands threw in the towel.

Fourth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan showed some stiff resistance from qualifier Faisal Qamar before prevailing 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Meanwhile, qualifiers Madhwin Kamath and Suraj Prabodh continued their dream run winning their opening round matches.

While Madhwin was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over wild card entrant Manish Ganesh, Suraj played out the longest match of the day in outplaying another wild card Raghav Jaisinghani 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes.

