scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Disha, Johanna display their skills ahead of Women’s Indian Open 2023

By Agency News Desk

Gurugram, Oct 17 (IANS) Led by Diksha Dagar and Johanna Gustavsson, two of the leading contenders this week, the star players got off to a fine start for the Women’s Indian Open 2023.

The two teams competing – Europe and Rest of the World – comprising four players each, got a ‘competitive’ taste of things to come at theGolf and Country Club today.

Europe and the Rest of the World shared the honours for the second straight year, winning two Skills each.

The European foursome comprised Christine Wolf (the HWIO 2019 winner), Johanna Gustavsson (winner of Open de France), Nuria Iturrioz (winner of La Sella Open); and Meghan MacLaren (winner of Australian Women’s 2022), while the Rest of the World had Tvesa Malik (WGAI OOM winner 2019), Diksha Dagar (Winner Czech Ladies Open and Olympian), Trichat Cheenglab (Winner Big Green Egg Open) and Magdalena Simmermacher (Olympian).

Europe, through Christine Wolf and Nuria Iturrioz, won the 120-yard pitch and ‘Hit the Hero Bike’ respectively. Christine, the 2019 winner of this tournament, hit her pitch shot to five feet one inch and then Nuria twice hit the ‘Hero Bike’ placed on a platform in the middle of the Lake adjoining the 18th Green to put Team Europe 2-0 up.

The Rest of the World hit back quickly as Diksha Dagar and Trichat Cheenglab both hit their bunker shots to five feet of the flag.

Then in the final Skill, which was the “Long Putt”, Tvesa Malik found her way to within seven inches from 40 feet on the contoured 18th Green to force a 2-2 tie.

Interestingly, Christine Wolf and Meghan MacLaren were in the European side a year ago, as were Diksha and Tvesa on the Rest of the World team.

–IANS

hs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI World Cup: Netherlands shock Proteas in a low-scoring thriller, beat them by 38 runs
Next article
CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Odisha javelin star with a cash prize of Rs 1.5 cr
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US