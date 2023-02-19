scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Disney+Hotstar app, website down during Ind-Aus test match

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Video streaming platform Disney+Hotstar went down during the India-Australia test match in some parts of India on Friday as users reported facing several issues.

As of now, 58 per cent of users reported that they were facing issues with the app, 24 per cent mentioned issues with the website, and 18 per cent reported issues with video streaming, according to Downdetector.

However, Disney+Hotstar has responded to the outage by stating that the service is experiencing unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web.

“We are seeing some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web. Our team is working on this to ensure this resolved asap. We regret the inconvenience caused,” Disney+HS_helps tweeted.

Downdetector has reported more than 500 instances of the outage.

Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Disney+Hotstar services.

“Dear @DisneyPlusHS @hotstar_helps This is very disappointment for me… I was enjoying India vs Australia Test match but suddenly your platform stopped now it’s showing, something went wrong, please try again… Very bad,” a user tweeted.

The cities which are facing the outage are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chennai, among others, as per Downdetector.

–IANS

shs/khz/

Previous article
Prasidh Krishna to miss IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals wish its pacer 'speedy recovery'
Next article
Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eager to kickstart 2023 with wins in Spain
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Grand Prix Badminton League to be held in a new avatar in August

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Shami, Ashwin, Jadeja take a wicket each as Australia make 199/6 at tea

Sports

Avinash Sable to lead India's charge at World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst

Sports

Ind vs Aus: Dismissing Smith, Labuschagne early is big plus for India: Sunil Gavaskar

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eager to kickstart 2023 with wins in Spain

Sports

Prasidh Krishna to miss IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals wish its pacer 'speedy recovery'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Shami picks four, Ashwin, Jadeja scalp three each as India bowl out Australia for 263

Sports

'Red hot' Urvashi cheers for recuperating Rishabh Pant, calls him 'India's pride'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Rahul remain unbeaten at stumps after Shami four-fer bowls out Australia for 263

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Rahul remain unbeaten at stumps after Shami four-fer bowls out Australia for 263 (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: BCCI announces schedule; Gujarat Titans take on CSK in opener on March 31

Sports

Indoor national record holder long jumper Jeswin Aldrin eyes consistency this season

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Mindset of whole team doesn't get affected by winning or losing toss, says Shami

Sports

1st Test: Blundell ton revies New Zealand but England claw back to grab initiative

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: We will get to know the par score by tomorrow surely, says Usman Khawaja

Sports

'Theek hai bhai, main Nikalta hoon': Fans react on social media as chief selector Chetan Sharma quits

Sports

Sr Women's hockey Nationals: Big wins for Odisha, M.P. and Himachal

Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Rohan Raje's all-round show, Rahane's experience helps Indian Oil

Sports

PVL 2023: Chennai Blitz try to get back to winning ways against resurgent Blackhawks

Sports

IPL 2023: Moeen Ali can be a good captaincy option for CSK, says Parthiv Patel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US