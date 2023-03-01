scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Domestic football: VAR to be used in Santosh Trophy knockout matches in Riyadh

By News Bureau

<br>VAR will be used for the knockout matches of the 76th National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first semi-final between Punjab and Services later on Wednesday will be the first domestic match that will have VAR facilities available for the referee. <br> <br>VAR is currently not in use in the country’s top two-tier professional leagues — the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League. It has been used in India during the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in 2022 from the start and from the quarterfinals onwards in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.<br> <br>"VAR will be used for the first time in Santosh Trophy for the first time. As we are using 10-12 cameras to broadcast the match, we also thought of using VAR," informed All-India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Choubey.<br> <br>In an informal interaction with the visiting Indian media, the AIFF president said that they have plans to utilise VAR in other domestic tournaments, but the cost is a huge factor.<br> <br>"We have lots of talented people in IT (Information Technology), so we want to use their expertise and set up a cost-effective system to use VAR for domestic competitions," said Kalyan Choubey, who took over as AIFF president after elections were held last year.<br> <br>The VAR is a video match official who will review incidents like a goal (whether the ball has crossed the goalline or not), awarding of a penalty, offsides and fouls. As per the current approval of FIFA, if the VAR feels there is a clear error made by the on-field match referee, he/she can recommend an on-field review. However, the final decision still rests with the match referee.<br> <br>The former India goalkeeper said his aim as AIFF president is to use technology to help develop Indian football.<br> <br>He said the matches in Riyadh — two semifinals, the third-place match and the final — will be telecast on DD Sports, AIFF’s Youtube channel and FANCode App.<br> <br>–IANS<br>bsk/cs

Previous article
'There will NEVER be an ET sequel!' Drew Barrymore clarifies
Next article
Watching the trailer was like 'reliving the battle' for original Mrs. Chatterjee
This May Also Interest You
News

Taha Shah Badussha trained hard for his role in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

Others

Raj Grover’s relatable and funny videos amass millions of views in just a few hours

Technology

US-based Liferay to double its headcount in India, to hire 200 engineers

Technology

Meta may release smart glasses, smartwatch in 2025

Technology

Indian tech industry adds 290K jobs in FY23, to hit $500 bn revenue by 2030

Technology

Brain dead man saves 4 lives with heart, liver and kidneys

Technology

FTX fraud: Indian-origin Nishad Singh pleads guilty to criminal charges

Technology

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia's Surge to empower 12 new startups

Others

Boxx Era: A different kind of fitness experience by Jeeth Sanghavi and Shivani Dahiya

Health & Lifestyle

Bird flu patient in Cambodia discharged from hospital after 3 negative tests

News

Amitabh Bachchan in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller drama ‘Section 84’

News

Watching the trailer was like 'reliving the battle' for original Mrs. Chatterjee

News

'There will NEVER be an ET sequel!' Drew Barrymore clarifies

Sports

AIFF bans Tripura footballer Ayuk Jamatia for four years for age fraud

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin moves to number one spot in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia steady after India crash to 109 all out

Technology

Delivery boys being harassed in Delhi, says Swiggy; Zomato raises concern too

Technology

Find N2 Flipas Flexion Hinge marks a breakthrough in flip phone experience

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US