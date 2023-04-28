scorecardresearch
'Don't know if I'll get another opportunity to play again': Murray eyes Roland Garros return after Madrid defeat

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) After suffering his third straight ATP Masters 1000 opening-round defeat at the Madrid Open, former world No. 1 British Andy Murray hinted that he could make his first appearance at Roland Garros since 2020.

The British former world number one lost 6-3, 7-6(7) to Italian Andrea Vavassori in the first round on Thursday, his second opening-round loss on clay after losing Alex de Minaur in Monte-Carlo.

Eyeing his first win on clay this season, the Brit could compete in Rome, where he has not competed since 2017. Beyond that, Murray has been targeting a return to the French Open next month, which would be his only second appearance on Parisian clay since his run to the 2017 semifinals.

Clarifying his thinking on Roland Garros, Murray said he was hoping to play in the year’s second Grand Slam.

“There are a few different opinions in my team about what I should be doing. I would like to play, just purely because I don’t know if I’ll get another opportunity to play again. Whilst I feel fit and healthy, I would like to give it a go,” Murray was quoted by the ATP Tour website.

Besides the clay-court major, Murray is ambitious to compete in the grass-court major, Wimbledon, where the Brit has enjoyed a lot of success in the past, winning two of his three major titles in 2013 and 2016.

“I also have ambitions of competing for Wimbledon titles and that sort of stuff, and I know that sitting here today that probably doesn’t sound realistic, but I do believe that that’s a possibility. I obviously want to do the right thing there,” he added.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Entertainment Today

