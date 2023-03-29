scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Don't think that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in India: Wasim Khan

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may consider the possibility of playing at a neutral venue during the upcoming ODI World Cup, to be held in India from October 5.

Pakistan might end up playing in Bangladesh, despite India being the sole host of the tournament, according to the reports.

According to Wasim Khan, the General Manager of Cricket for the International Cricket Council (ICC), it is possible that Pakistan may have to play their 2023 World Cup matches at a neutral location rather than in India.

“I don’t know if it would take place here on in a different country but a neutral venue is highly likely,” Khan said in an interview with local media.

“I don’t think that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in India. I think their matches will also be held at a neutral venue just like India’s Asia Cup matches,” he added.

The idea came up on the sidelines of the board meetings in Dubai, where India’s presence in the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s at the World Cup were points on the agendas of both members. However, no formal discussions have taken place on the matter.

India is the host of the ICC Men’s World Cup but given tense political relations between the two countries, the hybrid Asia Cup model is being looked at as a solution at the ICC meetings held last week, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

Pakistan is the host for this year’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in the first half of September, but India might play their matches at a neutral venue that is yet to be finalised.

The Asian Cricket Council, however, agreed to look at a hybrid model that will allow the Asia Cup to take place in Pakistan but India’s matches to be played at a neutral venue, ESPNcricinfo reported.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
HP Inc introduces 150 products, solutions for future hybrid work
This May Also Interest You
Technology

HP Inc introduces 150 products, solutions for future hybrid work

Technology

Google says reviewing NCLAT order in CCI case, weighing legal options

Technology

HP Inc unveils LaserJet printers with sustainable printing tech

Health & Lifestyle

Mumbai docs extract 100 gm 'hairball' from minor girl's tummy

Sports

IBA welcomes support from athletes, coaches in 'fight to regain Olympic recognition'

Sports

Scotland defeat leaves big questions for new coach De la Fuente

News

Chris Pratt aims to honour video games with 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

News

Katy Perry has been sober for 5 weeks after promise to fiance Orlando Bloom

News

Sanam Puri on 'Aur Iss Dil Mein': 'It's about pain of being betrayed'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer patients: Study

News

Robin Sohi plays an antagonist in 'Ajooni'

Sports

Mickey Arthur set to be Pakistan's consultant team director; Morne Morkel to be bowling coach

News

Shirley Setia's debut composition 'Kaho Na' features mix of acoustic pop, Afro pop, ambient synths

Sports

India's SD Prajwal Dev advances to pre-quarterfinals at ITF Mysuru Open 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Flu can raise your heart attack risk by 6 times: Study

News

Adah Sharma 'couldn't sleep' just thinking about her role in 'The Kerala Story'

News

Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters

Sports

BAN vs IRE: Litton Das smashes fastest fifty for Bangladesh, breaks Mohammad Ashraful's 16-year-old record

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US