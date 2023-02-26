scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

DU teachers seek post of Assistant Prof of Physical Education be created

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Delhi University teachers’ organisations have demanded Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh create a post of Assistant Professor of Physical Education in all affiliated colleges.

The teachers demanded for inclusion of ‘Physical Education teachers’ in the roster register.

In the letter to the VC, the teachers alleged that some colleges had been creating vacancies for the post of Director of Physical Education which has been removed from the roster register, in lieu of the post of Assistant Professor of Physical Education.

Teachers said that posting of Director of Physical Education removes the teacher from the roster register, whose age of retirement is 62 years as compared to the Assistant Professor whose retirement age is 65 years as per the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Adding that, the ad hoc teachers would be removed if colleges hire for the post of Director of Physical Education.

DU Professor, Dr Hansraj Suman said that the post of Director exists in the departments of the university, whereas the post of Assistant Professor Physical Education is there in colleges.

He added that some of them had been promoted to Associate Professor while some had already applied for or had been promoted to the post of a Professor in certain colleges.

Suman said that he had met the Dean of Colleges in the past and discussed the issues of Physical Education teachers working as ad-hoc faculty in various colleges.

He was informed of the entire situation and the Dean had assured that the vacancy would be filled keeping the post’s nature in view.

Suman said the colleges who had still been publishing advertisements for the post of the Director, should issue a corrigendum and correct the post to that of an Assistant Professor of Physical Education.

–IANS

gcb/fs/vd

Previous article
Insomniacs at greater risk of heart attack: Study
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan says he misses director Kundan Shah everyday
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Sports

Taking Santosh Trophy to Riyadh will do a world of good, says six-time winner Manas Bhattacharya

Sports

India finish Strandja Memorial International Boxing with 8 medals (Ld)

Sports

AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid

Sports

PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders pick thrilling win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports

Australia win record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, beat South Africa by 19 runs

Sports

German Chancellor interacts with RCB team in Bengaluru

Sports

Max Purcell crowned Bengaluru Open 2023 champion

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic a result of lab leak: US agency

News

Sandhya Shetty underlines importance of women's empowerment, rights

Sports

Hockey India Senior Women National: MP beat Maharashtra to win title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Randeep Hooda attends real-life inspector Avinash’s daughter’s wedding, says it was, ‘surreal’

Sports

Spanish Para-Badminton: Pramod, Sukant win gold in men's doubles

Sports

Shubhankar, Ahlawat best Indians at tied 13th in Indian Open

News

Sandhya Mridul unveils her character in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'

News

Akshay Kumar says it’s 100% his fault

Health & Lifestyle

Daily use of weed can raise heart disease risk

Fashion & Lifestyle

Brad Pitt goes on dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris

Sports

Golfer Siem survives tense finish at Indian Open to end a long winless wait

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US