DU teachers seek post of Assistant Prof of Physical Education be created

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Delhi University teachers’ organisations have demanded Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh create a post of Assistant Professor of Physical Education in all affiliated colleges.

The teachers demanded for inclusion of ‘Physical Education teachers’ in the roster register.

In the letter to the VC, the teachers alleged that some colleges had been creating vacancies for the post of Director of Physical Education which has been removed from the roster register, in lieu of the post of Assistant Professor of Physical Education.

Teachers said that posting of Director of Physical Education removes the teacher from the roster register, whose age of retirement is 62 years as compared to the Assistant Professor whose retirement age is 65 years as per the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Adding that, the ad hoc teachers would be removed if colleges hire for the post of Director of Physical Education.

DU Professor, Dr Hansraj Suman said that the post of Director exists in the departments of the university, whereas the post of Assistant Professor Physical Education is there in colleges.

He added that some of them had been promoted to Associate Professor while some had already applied for or had been promoted to the post of a Professor in certain colleges.

Suman said that he had met the Dean of Colleges in the past and discussed the issues of Physical Education teachers working as ad-hoc faculty in various colleges.

He was informed of the entire situation and the Dean had assured that the vacancy would be filled keeping the post’s nature in view.

Suman said the colleges who had still been publishing advertisements for the post of the Director, should issue a corrigendum and correct the post to that of an Assistant Professor of Physical Education.

