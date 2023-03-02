scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic eases past Griekspoor to enter quarterfinal

By News Bureau

Dubai, March 2 (IANS) World no 1 Novak Djokovic eased into the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a comfortable win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, here.

Having been pushed to a final-set tie-break in his opening match, Djokovic appeared near his best in the second match when he dismantled Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday night to enter the last eight stage of ATP 500 tournament. 

The 35-year-old crashed 29 winners in a scintillating display of baseline hitting. Griekspoor, who entered the match with a 12-3 record for the season, could do little to counter Djokovic’s charge, as the Serbian comfortably maintained his record of never having lost before the quarter-finals in 13 appearances in Dubai.

“(My level was) much closer to the best level tonight than it was yesterday,” Djokovic was quoted by ATP Tour. “I probably didn’t expect to play that well tonight, considering last night’s match. But here we go, every day is a new day, a new opportunity, and I’m really glad that I played this well tonight.”

With the win, Djokovic improved his ATP head-to-head series lead against Griekspoor to 2-0, after he also defeated the Dutchman in straight sets at the 2021 US Open.

“He’s (Griekspoor) got a lot of firepower in his game. His serve and forehand, those are two of his favourite shots. He tries to dictate the points from the back of the court with the forehand, and I knew that I had to take the time away from him,” Djokovic added.

The Serb will take on fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz of POland in the quarterfinal.

In another match, Daniil Medvedev showcased a rock-solid performance to defeat Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2 for his 11th straight tour-level victory.

The 27-year-old Medvedev is bidding for his third ATP Tour title in as many weeks after his triumphs in Rotterdam and Doha, and he did not face a breakpoint in his 65-minute victory against Bublik in Dubai.

Medvedev remains unbeaten in five tour-level meetings with Bublik. It is just one of a number of dominant ATP Head to Head records the 27-year-old holds against some of the top players on the Tour.

The 17-time tour-level titlist Medvedev does not have such a convincing record against his next opponent, Borna Coric, in Dubai.

Coric, who beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-5 to set a quarterfinal clash against the third seed, leads Medvedev 4-2 in their ATP head-to-head record.

–IANS

bc/ak

Previous article
'Creed III' star Michael B. Jordan, Hennessy team up for boxing gym pop-up in LA
Next article
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sizzles in purple dress at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show
This May Also Interest You
News

Sukhbir reveals how he, Salman Khan came up with 'Billi Billi Akh'

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: India trail Australia by 75 runs at lunch after Umesh, Ashwin heroics

News

Popular Odia actor Pintu Nanda passes away

News

Harry Styles pauses Melbourne concert to help scared female fan come out to her parents

News

MC Stan raps with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik in an unseen video from Farah Khan’s party

News

Priety Zinta 'cannot believe it's been 7 years' since her wedding

News

Donnie Yen called out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian stereotypes, got scripts changed

Technology

US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns

Technology

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

Sports

Abde goal gives Osasuna narrow Copa del Rey lead against Athletic Club

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh, Ashwin pick three wickets each as India bowl out Australia for 197

News

Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

Fashion & Lifestyle

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sizzles in purple dress at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show

News

'Creed III' star Michael B. Jordan, Hennessy team up for boxing gym pop-up in LA

News

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot action sequence for a week during April end for ‘Tiger 3’

News

Ed Sheeran announces new album, reveals wife had tumour during pregnancy

News

Will Smith accepts special honour at AAFCA, gives first speech since 2022 Oscars

Sports

Aiden Markram credits SA20 'good vibes' for Proteas Test century

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US