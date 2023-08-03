scorecardresearch
Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG thrash Bangladesh Army Football Team 5-0 in opener

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Mohun Bagan Super Giant put up a dominant performance in their opening match of the Durand Cup 2023 as they beat 10-man Bangladesh Army Football Team 5-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, here on Thursday.

Liston Colaco (14’), Manvir Singh (29’), Suhail Bhat (39’), Lalrinliana Hnamte (59’) and Kiyan Nassiri (89’) were on the scoresheet for Mohun Bagan SG, who hardly put a foot wrong against their opponents.

Mohun Bagan SG were all over the Bangladesh Army Football Team in the opening. It was Colaco who gave the Mariners the lead after scoring a tap-in from a low Ravi Rana cross, which beat the opposition keeper.

Manvir doubled the lead in no time before the 30th minute mark, slotting his spot kick into the bottom corner after Hnamte was brought down in the box.

There was more to come from the hosts, who added another one through Bhat before the break. Colaco displayed a fine piece of skill to get past a defender and put the youngster through on goal. Bhat made no mistake in front of goal as he lobbed the ball over the keeper.

Mijanur Rahman was sent off in added time during the first half, making matters worse for the Bangladesh Army Football Team.

The Mariners continued to pile the pressure on the opposition with a man advantage. Hnamte got his name on the scoresheet soon after the water break.

Colaco’s free-kick delivery found Manvir at the near post, who made a backheel pass. Hnamte scored a simple tap-in to make it four for the home team. Nassiri capped off a dominant performance for the Mariners with a goal at the death. The substitute pounced on a rebound after Colaco’s long-range shot was saved by the keeper and slotted home.

Coached by Bastab Roy, Mohun Bagan SG will next face new ISL entrants Punjab FC in their next match on Monday.

