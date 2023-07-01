scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Dutch driver Van 't Hoff aged 18 dies in a crash at Spa-Francorchamps

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Dutch racing driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff has died after an accident in the Formula Regional European Championship at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver, competing in the second race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, was involved in a multi-car collision in wet conditions during the final race of the weekend, the organisers announced.

The race on Saturday was red-flagged and not restarted.

“Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano Van ‘t Hoff. The incident happened during Spa-Francorchamps Race 2. We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends,” a statement from the championship read.

“Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver’s family, team and friends,” it added.

Organisers of the headline GT race, the 24 Hours of Spa, said on social media: “All start line entertainments for the 24 Hours of Spa have been cancelled and there will be a minute’s silence before the start of the race to honour the memory of Dilano.”

Notably, the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine is a European Formula 3 racing series intended to be a stepping stone to the FIA Formula Three Championship.

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps,” Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali said on Twitter.

“Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” he added.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elorda Cup: Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Keisham, Neema, and Sumit win as India finish with five medals
Next article
ODI WC Qualifier: West Indies out of qualification race after embarrassing 7-wicket loss to Scotland
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs to win for exciting day five

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka's Hasaranga reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Sports

SAFF Championship: India overcome Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to reach final

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings to face Mumba Masters in final

News

Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

News

John Abraham to thrill audiences as ‘The Diplomat’

Technology

Elon Musk sets reading posts limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping

Sports

Dutch dominate Belgium 6-1 as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down the wire

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings surges to top, the first team to qualify for final

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon comes out to bat, receives a standing ovation from Lord’s crowd

Sports

Rudrankksh Patil back as NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships and Asian Games

Technology

Users cry ‘wake up Elon’ as Twitter goes for a toss for millions (Lead)

Technology

Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea sign promising youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: We let ourselves down in the entire tournament, admits WI skipper Shai Hope

Technology

Twitter faces global outage, users in a fix

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US