scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Karun Nair shines in Canara Bank's win over RBI

By News Bureau

Talegaon, Feb 18 (IANS) Karun Nair, India’s second triple-centurion in Test cricket, starred in Canara Bank’s emphatic 62 run win over RBI in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil University Ground, here on Saturday.

After being asked to bat Canara Bank posted an impressive 184 for four in their 20 overs and in response RBI was bowled out for 122 in 18.5 overs.

Earlier, Nair shared a crucial 74 run second wicket stand with KV Siddarth. This stand helped lay a foundation for Canara Bank to post a big total. Siddarth made 48 off 21 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes. Then Nair teamed up with captain KB Pawan. Nair finished unbeaten on 95 off 60 balls with seven boundaries and four sixes. Canara Bank finihed on 184 for four in their 20 overs.

In their response RBI was well served by a 42 run second wicket stand between Dhruv Shorey and Sumit Ghadigaonkar. But it was not enough. Thereafter wickets fell at regular intervals. There was never any hope for RBI as they simply caved in without a fight. For Canara Bank the wicket-takers were Pallav Kumar Das (2-15), Darshan Misal (2-24) and Mansur Ali Khan (2-23). Nair also picked up a wicket in the only over he bowled.

There is a rest day on Sunday and the action resumes once again at the DY Patil campus in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Brief Scores: Canara Bank 184-4 in 20 overs (Karun Nair 95 n.o., KV Siddarth 48, KB Pawan 20) bt RBI 122 in 18.5 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 37, Dhruv Shorey 24; Pallav Kumar Das 2-15, Darshan Misal 2-24, Mansur Ali Khan 2-23)-by 62 runs

–IANS

cs

Previous article
India's best rowers on 'test' in senior nationals in Pune
Next article
1st Test: Broad's 4-21 sees Black Caps slump to 63/5 after England hammer 374 in 2nd innings
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs start to decide last 3 berths

Sports

AIFF Futsal invites Special Athletes to kick-start inclusion in sports

Sports

AIFF Futsal invites Special Athletes to kick-start inclusion in sports

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Axar Patel top-scores with 74 as India bowled out for 262; Australia take one-run lead

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Axar Patel top-scores with 74 as India bowled out for 262; Australia take one-run lead

Sports

1st Test: Broad's 4-21 sees Black Caps slump to 63/5 after England hammer 374 in 2nd innings

Sports

India's best rowers on 'test' in senior nationals in Pune

Sports

India's best rowers on 'test' in senior nationals in Pune

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Head powers Australia to 61/1 at stumps, lead India by 62 runs

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Head powers Australia to 61/1 at stumps, lead India by 62 runs

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon, Travis Head give Australia slight edge after Axar Patel slams 74 (Ld)

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon, Travis Head give Australia slight edge after Axar Patel slams 74 (Ld)

Sports

PVL: Chennai Blitz hope to get back to winning ways against the Ahmedabad Defenders

Sports

PVL: Chennai Blitz hope to get back to winning ways against the Ahmedabad Defenders

Sports

League winners, in style: The moving parts behind Mumbai City's record-smashing Shield triumph

Sports

League winners, in style: The moving parts behind Mumbai City's record-smashing Shield triumph

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Our thought was closer we get to the runs, the better it is, says Axar Patel

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Our thought was closer we get to the runs, the better it is, says Axar Patel

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Stopping Australia to 220-250 would be a good target, reckons Axar Patel

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Stopping Australia to 220-250 would be a good target, reckons Axar Patel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US