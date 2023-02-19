DY Patil T20 Cup: Rohan Raje's all-round show, Rahane's experience helps Indian Oil

Navi Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Rohan Raje turned in an all-round display as he helped Indian Oil chase down a stiff target against Air India in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup here on Friday.

India’s Test star Ajinkya Rahane also played a hand with a brisk knock as Indian Oil posted their second win in the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium here.

In the other game in the morning, Jain Irrigation staved off a challenge from Indian Navy to win a high-scoring contest at the University Ground.

Raje picked up two for 32 as Air India made 187 for eight in their 20 overs. In their response, Indian Oil was well served by Rahane’s 47 off 34 balls with six boundaries and a six.

Towards the end, Indian Oil was struggling at 117 for eight in 14.2 overs. Raje teamed up with Aamir Gani as they surpassed the target in the 20th over with two balls to spare. Raje finished on an unbeaten 52 off 21 balls with two boundaries and five sixes.

In the other game, Yash Nahar struck a brilliant 127 and was well supported by Azim Kazmi as Jain Irrigation posted a massive 264 for six in their 20 overs. Indian Navy in the chase fought brilliantly but fell short as they ended at 240 in 19.3 overs.

Brief scores:

Group D: Jain Irrigation 264/6 in 20 overs (Yash Nahar 127, Azim Kazi 75; Arpit Guleria 3-44, Nitin Tanwar 2-39) bt Indian Navy 240 all out in 19.3 overs (Nakul Sharma 61, Mohit Kumar 47, Irfan Ali 43, Lakhan Singh 30; Prashant Solanki 4-27, Aryan Badhe 4-44)-by 24 runs.

Group A: Air India 187/8 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Mali 63, Japjeet Randhawa 29; Junaid Khan 4-26, Rohan Raje 2-32, Atit Seth 2-38) lost to Indian Oil 188/8 in 19.4 overs (Rohan Raje 52 n.o., Ajinkya Rahane 47; Vaibhav Mali 2-18)-by two wickets.

–IANS

bsk