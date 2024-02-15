East Bengal FC signs Aleksandar Pantic as a replacement for injured Antonio Pardo

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) East Bengal FC have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of Serbian defender Aleksandar Pantic for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. The signing comes in the wake of Jose Antonio Pardo’s unfortunate foot injury, which necessitated his early departure from the club.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat expressed gratitude for Pardo’s contributions and wished him a speedy recovery, acknowledging the significant role he played in the club’s recent triumph in the Kalinga Super Cup. With Pardo’s departure, East Bengal swiftly moved to secure the services of Pantic until the end of the 2023-24 season.

“Unfortunately, we have to bid farewell to a very loved player from our Super Cup-winning squad. A bad foot injury during our match against NorthEast United means an early end to the season for Pardo. He is a true champion. His immense contribution during our victorious Super Cup campaign helped the club win a trophy after 12 years. Good luck, Pardo! We wish him a good and speedy recovery!” said Cuadrat.

Cuadrat hailed Pantic’s vast experience, having represented esteemed European clubs like Villarreal CF, Red Star Belgrade, and Dynamo Kyiv. The 31-year-old centre-back brings a wealth of expertise to the team, having also featured for Serbia’s U-19 and U-21 national teams.

The Serbian centre-back started his career with Rad of Belgrade, but he advanced through the ranks at Partizan. He was quickly signed by Red Star Belgrade, a formidable team in Serbia, where he played for a season before moving to Spain.

After signing a contract with Villarreal in 2013, he played in La Liga for a few seasons, spending time on loan at teams including Alaves, Eibar, and Cordoba. He rarely made it into the starting lineup of the elite Spanish clubs, therefore in 2020, he transferred to Doxa, a Cypriot team.

Before his second stint at Doxa in the summer of 2023, Pantic played for CD Lugo in La Liga 2 and Zaglebie Lubin in the top division of Poland.

In his statement, Pantic expressed his delight at joining the legendary East Bengal FC, pledging to contribute his best to further elevate the club’s success. Despite the circumstances surrounding Pardo’s injury, East Bengal extended their support and well wishes for his recovery.

“It gives me immense pleasure to join a legendary club like East Bengal,” he said. “The club has had many wonderful moments this season, and I want to do my best to make our fans happier.”

