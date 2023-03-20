scorecardresearch
Ecuador midfielder Gruezo to miss Australia friendlies

Quito (Ecuador), March 20 (IANS) Midfielder Carlos Gruezo will miss Ecuador’s double header of friendlies against Australia because of a hamstring tear, the South American nation’s football federation said.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury while playing for San Jose Earthquakes in their 3-0 U.S. Major League Soccer defeat at St Louis on Saturday.

El Tri boss Felix Sanchez did not immediately name replacements for the pair, a Xinhua report said on Monday.

Ecuador and Australia will meet in Sydney on March 24 and in Melbourne four days later.

The matches will be Ecuador’s first under Spanish manager Sanchez, who took charge of the team earlier this month after the December exit of Argentine Gustavo Alfaro.

