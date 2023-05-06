scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ecuador to meet Bolivia, Costa Rica in soccer friendlies

By Agency News Desk

Quito, May 6 (IANS) Ecuador will meet Bolivia and Costa Rica in a double header of friendlies in the United States next month, the local football federation said.

La Tri will face Bolivia at New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena on June 17 and Costa Rica at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park stadium three days later, reports Xinhua.

Ecuador’s Spanish head coach, Felix Sanchez, said he would use the games to prepare for South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which begin in September.

“They are going to be two good rivals to finalize our preparations for the qualifiers,” Sanchez told reporters.

The 47-year-old said he had drawn encouragement from Ecuador’s two away friendlies against Australia in late March. The hosts won the first fixture 3-1 in Sydney before the South American side took revenge with a 2-1 victory in Melbourne.

“In the first game, we had some gaps that cost us goals,” Sanchez said. “In the second, we saw the boys try to reverse the situation and they showed a very competitive spirit. That left us feeling positive and now we are going to try to build on what we’ve started.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IOC president Bach starts China trip by watching Beijing 2022 official film
Next article
Alcaraz celebrates his 20th birthday with Madrid Open final ticket
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Alcaraz celebrates his 20th birthday with Madrid Open final ticket

Sports

IOC president Bach starts China trip by watching Beijing 2022 official film

Sports

PSG coach Galtier diclines to comment on Messi suspention

Sports

Messi apologizes to teammates and PSG for Saudi Arabia trip

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

Health & Lifestyle

US reports nearly 150 pediatric flu deaths this season

Sports

IPL 2023: I let Rashid handle the business with Noor, reveals Hardik Pandya

Sports

Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023 with world-leading effort of 88.67m

Sports

IPL 2023: Karun Nair replaces injured KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants

Sports

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: 'There's confidence within group', says DC bowling coach Hopes ahead of RCB game

Sports

IPL 2023: Rashid, Noor star in Gujarat Titans' dominating 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Sports

Home Ministry briefed about wrestlers-cops scuffle

Sports

World Boxing championships: Naveen and Hussamuddin storm into pre-quarters, Ashish bows (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: When you're the set batter, you want to finish the game, says Ishan Kishan

Technology

Paytm logs Rs 7,990 cr revenue in FY23, becomes India's highest earning new-age firm

Sports

IPL 2023: Won't be surprised if impact player rule is implemented in women's domestic cricket season, says Jhulan Goswami

Sports

IPL 2023: Afghan spinners Rashid, Noor shine as Gujarat Titans bowl out Rajasthan Royals for 118

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US