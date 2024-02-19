Enjoyed hitting Anderson for three sixes: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajkot, Feb 19 (IANS) Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit an unbeaten 214 in India’s 434-run win over England in the third Test, said he enjoyed hitting veteran fast-bowler James Anderson for three sixes during his enthralling knock.

After retiring hurt on 104 due to back cramps on day three’s play, Jaiswal made 214 off 236 balls in India’s second innings total of 430/4 declared, making a double century for the second match in a row. Jaiswal, who scored 171 on debut against the West Indies in July last year, hit 14 fours and 12 sixes, and levelled with Wasim Akram for the world record for most sixes in a Test innings.

“I think I was in a really good zone. I felt if he was going to bowl there, I would need to play my shots. He is a world class bowler and I made sure that if I were going to hit him, I did it well. I was just trying my best and I really enjoyed that,” said Jaiswal to broadcasters JioCinema after the match ended.

In seven Tests, Jaiswal has now made 861 runs at an average of 71.75, including three hundreds, all of which have been converted to 150-plus scores. Jaiswal is also the first Test player to hit more than 20 sixes in a series.

“In India, when you grow up, you work really hard for each and everything. Even when getting the bus you have to work really hard to get on the bus. You have to work really hard to get to the train and auto and everything and I have done that since my childhood.”

“I know how important every innings is and that’s why I work hard in my (practice) sessions and every innings counts for me and my team. That is my biggest motivation to play for my country and I just make sure that whenever I’m there I need to give my 100% and then enjoy,” he added.

His 214 not out also made him the third youngest Test batter in the world to record two double centuries in the format after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli. Jaiswal also became the third Indian batter to make back-to-back double hundreds in Tests after Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Talking about his 172-run partnership in the second innings with Sarfaraz Khan, who made 62 and 68 not out on Test debut, Jaiswal said, “I am really happy for Sarfaraz (Khan). He played really well in both the first and second innings. When I was in the middle with him, he played some really good shots.”

“We have been playing together since the past three or four years. We know how to play along with each other and that’s why we run really well between the wickets. Of course, we had planned about which bowler to target and how to build the innings. Overall, it was really good to bat with him.”

Jaiswal further said he is learning more things about batting from head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour. “They (Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour) have been incredible. They have spoken to me about my mindset, how to think about the game, to read the wicket and take the game as deep as I can. They have given me the freedom to bat.”

“They say if you think you can play that shot well then make sure that you’re committing to it. And I think they know that I play the sweep and reverse sweep. I have been really enjoying it. It’s been a while that I have played under Rahul sir and Vikram sir.”

“As a cricketer, I always back my emotions. Sometimes I do well and sometimes I don’t and during those times in particular, the way they talk about cricket and other things is really good to see. So, it has been an incredible experience,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bc