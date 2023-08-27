Eoin Morgan backs England over decision to exclude Harry Brook from ODI World Cup squad

London, Aug 27 (IANS) Eoin Morgan, the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup-winning captain, has backed England’s thought process over the omission of Harry Brook from the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup squad.

On August 16, Brook’s omission came from England’s ODI squad due to all-rounder Ben Stokes coming out of his retirement from the format to help England defend their World Cup title in India, won four years ago on home soil, from October 5 to November 19, thus sparking a wide-ranging debate since then.

Despite fetching tremendous success in Tests and T20Is, Brook has only played three ODIs for England, all of it against South Africa earlier this year. At the domestic level, he last played a 50-over game for Yorkshire in 2019, due to the competition clashing with the Hundred in the last three years.

“In really good teams that have a lot of talent, but mainly a lot of success, there are really good players that miss out. When I look at the squad that has been selected, I can’t get Harry Brook into that squad. You need two seamers and an extra spinner which they have cover for but an extra batter in amongst that, I just can’t fit Harry Brook in, which is amazing to say,” said Morgan on Sky Sports.

Morgan, who retired from international cricket last year, added that there’s a trust factor in leaving out a brilliant player like Brook within the team set-up.

“I will emphasize this again. In really, really successful sides, you have brilliant players that sometimes miss out. And that’s okay.”

“That’s for the benefit of the changing room and the understanding that there is a huge element of trust that is built with players in that changing room, in committing to the collective goal, and there’s no compromise with that. And I don’t get the feeling that Matthew Mott and Jos Buttler will ever compromise that.”

Morgan also urged England fans to understand that decisions like Brook’s exclusion have to do with the ultimate goal of finding the best combination for winning the ODI World Cup again.

“A lot of fans out there will say, ‘You know what, you’ve got to get him in the team, get him in the team!’ But actually, what is the ultimate goal for the team? It is winning the World Cup.”

“And being in a position to win the World Cup, you have to have a balanced squad. You can’t just pick players in all the same positions because they are good players. You have to have all areas covered. Because if you don’t, on the big stage you get exposed. And I think the balance of the squad they have selected is actually a really good one.”

England will open their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand in what will be the re-match of the 2019 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The ten-team tournament will conclude with the final to be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

–IANS

nr/bsk



