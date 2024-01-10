Everton win appeal to overturn Dominic Calvert-Lewin red card

Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Calvert-Lewin has had his three-match suspension for serious foul play against Crystal Palace

London, Jan 10 (IANS) Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his three-match suspension for serious foul play against Crystal Palace overturned after a successful appeal by Everton, the Premier League club said.

Calvert-Lewin was shown a straight red card in the FA Cup tie at Selhurst Park last Thursday for a challenge on Nathaniel Clyne following a VAR check, and was due to be suspended for three matches.

However, the Club appealed the red card on Friday and a statement from the FA on Tuesday confirmed the decision to overturn the ban.

A statement from the FA, as quoted by Everton website, read: Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Everton’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The striker was sent off for serious foul play in the Emirates FA Cup game against Crystal Palace on Thursday, 4 January 2024.”

Following the successful appeal, the striker will not serve a suspension and is now available for the Toffees’ Premier League matches against Aston Villa on January 14 and Fulham on January 30, along with the FA Cup third-round replay against Palace on January 17.

