Every cricketer aspires to be a part of the MI dressing room due to its legacy in IPL: Harbhajan Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to celebrate two big occasions as Mumbai Indians host Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture in the IPL 2023 in the evening game on Sunday.

In what is going to be a double delight for the spectators tonight, the IPL is set to host its landmark 1000th game while Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma will be playing at his home ground on his 36th birthday today.

IPL 2023 might not have been a memorable one for Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma so far as the franchise finds itself at the bottom half of the points table but this team knows how to bounce back.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag claims despite losing two games on the trot, MI is still capable of a comeback and skipper Rohit Sharma – who is going play his 150th match as IPL captain – shouldn’t take any undue pressure.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Sehwag said, “MI have definitely lost two matches but all is not over for them. Rohit should not come under the pressure of captaincy and play his game freely. This team has the potential to bounce back. It can still qualify for the playoffs.”

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons Mumbai Indians are struggling in IPL 2023 because their bowlers are unable to maintain pressure on new batters.

“The problem with MI bowlers is that they are allowing the new batters to settle. They have even allowed the uncapped batters to play aggressively. Almost every bowler, except Piyush Chawla, didn’t bowl consistently in the right areas.”

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also agreed with Sehwag’s opinion and said the legacy of MI is such that every player wishes to be a part of this franchise and it will be Rohit’s responsibility to revive it in IPL 2023.

“MI has had a different legacy. Every cricketer aspires to be a part of this franchise. Although the situation has changed a bit this year, Rohit has the responsibility to revive this legacy. They have many young and talented players. Now, it is his job to groom these players.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
