Ex-Brazil boss Tite takes charge of Flamengo

Former Brazil national team boss Tite has been appointed manager of Flamengo on a deal that runs until December 2024, the Brazilian Serie A club said on late Monday. The 62-year-old replaces Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, who was sacked late last month after the team’s loss to Sao Paulo in the Copa do Brasil final.

“Flamengo have reached an agreement with Tite to lead the first-team squad,” read a statement on the club’s website. “The coach will start working tomorrow [Tuesday].”

Tite has been unemployed since taking Brazil to the quarterfinals of last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they were eliminated by Croatia on penalties.

He will be joined in the new role by his former Selecao assistants Cleber Xavier, Matheus Bachi and Cesar Sampaio.

The former Corinthians and Palmeiras manager will be Flamengo’s third head coach so far this year, following the dismissals of Sampaoli and Vitor Pereira.

Flamengo are currently fifth in Brazil’s Serie A championship – the only competition in which they are currently competing – with 44 points, 11 points behind leaders Botafogo with 12 match days remaining