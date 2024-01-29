FA Cup: Liverpool breeze through, Man Utd fight hard

London, Jan 29 (IANS) Manchester United, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers put their names in the hat for the last-16 of the FA Cup on Sunday, while Watford and Southampton will need a replay.

Manchester United made hard work of their 4-2 win away to League Two (fourth tier) Newport County, who fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2 after Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo put United 2-0 up in just 13 minutes, reported Xinhua.

Bryn Morris and Will Evans pulled Newport level. Antony put United back ahead with 21 minutes to play, but the result was in the air until the 94th minute when Rasmus Hojlund netted a fourth goal.

The news that coach Jurgen Klopp will leave at the end of the season didn’t affect Liverpool who won 5-2 at home to Norwich City, with goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

Wolverhampton Wanderers won the first Black Country derby in over 10 years away to West Bromwich Albion at 2-0, thanks to goals from Pedro Neto after 38 minutes, and Matheus Cunha with 12 minutes left.

The game was suspended for 35 minutes after Cunha’s goal triggered ugly incidents between rival fans.

On Saturday, Luton Town, Brighton, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Maidstone United qualified for the last 16, with Maidstone from the National League South – the sixth tier of the English game, winning away to Ipswich Town (second in the Championship) to make the biggest Cup upset of all time.

–IANS