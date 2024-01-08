FA Cup: Liverpool reach fourth round after 2-0 win at Arsenal

London, Jan 8 (IANS) Two goals in the final ten minutes helped Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 away win at Arsenal.

Jakub Kiwior’s own goal put Liverpool in front on 80 minutes, the defender glancing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s dangerous free-kick home.

And then in added time, Luis Diaz sealed the win with a second goal on the counter-attack, as Liverpool capitalised on Arsenal’s failure to take their chances in the first half – Martin Odegaard had come closest when he hit the bar.

As the game went on, Liverpool took control, with Aaron Ramsdale required to make a crucial save from Diaz before Diogo Jota hit the woodwork.

Sunday night loss means the Gunners have lost their last three matches in all competitions and are on a run of one win in seven, which began with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on 23 December.

Arsenal will hope for a return to winning ways with a London derby in the Premier League at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday 20 January.

Liverpool’s next Premier League match is a trip to AFC Bournemouth the following day.

