Fakhar Zaman out to emulate Kumar Sangakkara with remarkable ODI streak v Black Caps

By Agency News Desk

Karachi, May 1 (IANS) Having set a plethora of records in hitting hammering three ODI centuries in a row, Pakistan’s in-from batter Fakhar Zaman gets the chance to continue his remarkable recent run and match the record owned by Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara when the hosts take on New Zealand in the third ODI of their ongoing series here on Wednesday.

Fakhar became just the fourth Pakistan player to score a hat-trick of ODI centuries when he smashed an unbeaten 180 against New Zealand on Saturday and the experienced left-hander will be going for four tons on the trot when the two teams next meet.

The in-form Pakistan opener is currently winning praise from all and sundry and will be hoping to extend his record run in Karachi on Wednesday.

While a trio of consecutive centuries has occurred in men’s ODIs on 12 occasions, only Sangakkara has done it in four straight matches courtesy of his outstanding run for Sri Lanka at the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Sangakkara reached three figures against four different sides — Bangladesh, England, Australia and Scotland — while Fakhar will have registered the rare milestone only against New Zealand should he notch yet another century on Wednesday.

Fakhar’s blistering run commenced when he hit 101 against the Black Caps in Karachi in January and the 33-year-old picked up where he left off during this series with scores of 117 and 180* to help Pakistan open up a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series, said a report on the ICC website.

Fakhar’s latest knock was the fourth-highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in a men’s ODI and captain Babar Azam revealed after the match the innings was one of the best he could remember.

“It’s one of the best innings I’ve seen. 20-30 runs too many we conceded. But the way Fakhar built his innings, and the partnerships we had one after the other was key,” Babar said.

Fakhar managed just 186 runs from eight knocks at the last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019 and the veteran will be keen to contribute more when the next edition of the 50-over showcase commences later this year.

Fakhar believes he is a more mature player now than he was four years ago and said he was using a new mindset at the crease to help him find his best form.

“I try to take some time at the start of one-day cricket,” he revealed. “Every player works hard on his game at this level and same with me.”

Agency News Desk
