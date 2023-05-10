scorecardresearch
FC Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets to leave club at the end of season

By Agency News Desk

Barcelona (Spain), May 10 (IANS) Captain Sergio Busquets on Wednesday confirmed that he will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season, after 18 years at the La Liga club.

The Barca midfielder announced his decision via social media in an emotional video in which he said it has not been an easy decision but the time has come.

The former Spanish captain has played 718 matches in a Barca shirt which places him third on the all-time list. Furthermore, he is one the players who has won the most trophies as a Blaugrana.

His list of honours won with the club includes 8 league titles, 7 Copas del Rey, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 3 Champions Leagues, 3 European Super Cups and 3 Club World Cups.

“Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come,” Busquets said.

“It has been an unforgettable journey. It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and it meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years. But everything has a beginning and an end,” he added.

Busquets joined the club in 2005 and after two seasons with the U19A side, he moved up to a Barca B side coached by Pep Guardiola, helping them to promotion to the Second Division B.

He made his debut for the first team in 2008 in a league game against Racing Santander. It was not long before Busquets became a vital part of the side that won six trophies in a calendar year.

Over his 15 years in his Barca career, Busquets has scored 18 goals and provided 40 assists.

After the announcement of his departure, Busquets still has the remainder of the 2022/23 season ahead of him. This season the midfielder has provided 4 assists in his 27 appearances

He has the chance to end his Barcelona career with a ninth league title to his already impressive list of honours. FC Barcelona are 13 points clear at the top of La Liga with five games remaining.

The former Spain captain retired from international football in December, having won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship with his national side.

