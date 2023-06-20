scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FC Goa bolster defence by signing Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal

By Agency News Desk

Margao (Goa), June 20 (IANS) Sandesh Jhingan, India’s defensive stalwart, joined FC Goa on a three-year contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Tuesday. The 29-year-old will be the third Indian international to join FC Goa this summer, following the arrivals of Rowllin Borges and Udanta Singh.

Jhingan has been a part of the starting XI ever since his debut in a 2-0 win over Nepal in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2015.

The last weekend saw him add further laurels on the international stage as helped the national team get their hands on the 2023 Hero Intercontinental Cup where he helped India to the trophy, leading a perfect campaign at the back with the Blue Tigers not conceding once throughout the competition. The campaign also saw Jhingan earn his 50th cap for the national team.

“I am happy at the chance to represent what is a fantastic football club. FC Goa have, and keep doing so many things consistently well, so to be able to contribute to that effort is something I am looking forward to.

“I am excited to link up with my new teammates, the coaching staff and learn from all of them. I’m excited about the prospect of playing in front of the fans of this football club, who always seem to bring a fantastic atmosphere with them to the games,” Jhingan said.

He has been a part of the Indian Super League since the league’s inaugural season, reaching the finals on four different occasions — in 2014, 2016, 2021, and 2023. And will be hungry to get his hands finally on the coveted trophy with FC Goa this season.

Jhingan kick-started his professional football career with United Sikkim in 2011. Following a short stint with Rangdajied United, the centre-back emerged as one of the top picks by Kerala Blasters (KBFC) during the first-ever players’ draft of the ISL in 2014.

Over the next six seasons, he emerged as one of the most important names on the KBFC team sheet, eventually becoming the Club’s captain.

In 2020-21, the Jhingan moved to ATK Mohun Bagan, before earning an opportunity to ply his trade with HNK Sibenik in the Croatian top division the same season.

The recently concluded 2022-23 ISL season saw him turn up for Bengaluru FC, with whom he won the Durand Cup last September.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Yoga's benefits are precious in today's dangerous and divided world: UN Secretary General
Next article
SAFF Championship: Holders India to open campaign with Pakistan clash
This May Also Interest You
Sports

SAFF Championship: Holders India to open campaign with Pakistan clash

Health & Lifestyle

Yoga's benefits are precious in today's dangerous and divided world: UN Secretary General

Health & Lifestyle

Can Yoga and modern medicine work together?

Health & Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Kejriwal vows to restart free Yoga classes for Delhiites

Health & Lifestyle

INVEX Health to soon launch India's first oral HIV self-test

Technology

From China to Mexico, El Nino threat begins to loom

News

Misha Collins on cancellation of 'Gotham Knights': 'I'm bummed and disappointed'

News

Before swinging in for 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika pens a note after 'Animal' wrap-up

Technology

Tinder removes 5 mn spam, bot accounts in Q1 this year

News

Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

News

Sasha Calle is keen to return as Supergirl in future DC installments

News

'Pine Cone' director locked 5 fresh talents from India through Zoom auditions

News

Trevor Noah to bring new weekly podcast later this year

News

When Vardhan Puri was attacked by a 6.5 ft tall unclothed lady in his hotel room

Sports

Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series next month

Sports

Jr men's hockey nationals: Chandigarh, Haryana, M.P qualify for semis

Health & Lifestyle

India's 1st mRNA Omicron booster vax gets DCGI nod, to launch in 2-3 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US