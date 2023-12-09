Federico Gatti decisive again for Juve’s victory over Napoli in Serie A

Rome, Dec 9 (IANS) Defender Federico Gatti proved his value again as his header helped Juventus beat Napoli 1-0 at Allianz Stadium in an eye-catching Serie A fixture. Juve were coming off a 2-1 win over Monza last round thanks to a last-gasp winner from Gatti while Napoli suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Inter Milan, reports Xinhua.

Napoli had more ball possession with a lot of genuine chances as Matteo Politano saw his strike inches wide in the opening minutes, before unmarked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wasted a golden opportunity by blasting over in a one-on-one duel with Wojciech Szczesny.

The home side punished the toothless Napoli in the 51st minute when Andrea Cambiaso’s floated cross found Gatti who out-jumped his marker to steer a header into the net.

Szczesny’s howler in the 70th minute allowed Victor Osimhen to find the back of the net, but it was ruled offside.

With the win, Juve rank top provisionally with 36 points, one point ahead of Inter Milan who will host Udinese on Saturday.

