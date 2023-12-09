Saturday, December 9, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Federico Gatti decisive again for Juve’s victory over Napoli in Serie A

Federico Gatti proved his value again as his header helped Juventus beat Napoli 1-0 at Allianz Stadium in an eye-catching Serie A fixture

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Gatti decisive again for Juve's victory over Napoli in Serie A
Gatti decisive again for Juve's victory over Napoli in Serie A _ pic courtesy news agency

Rome, Dec 9 (IANS) Defender Federico Gatti proved his value again as his header helped Juventus beat Napoli 1-0 at Allianz Stadium in an eye-catching Serie A fixture. Juve were coming off a 2-1 win over Monza last round thanks to a last-gasp winner from Gatti while Napoli suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Inter Milan, reports Xinhua.

Napoli had more ball possession with a lot of genuine chances as Matteo Politano saw his strike inches wide in the opening minutes, before unmarked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wasted a golden opportunity by blasting over in a one-on-one duel with Wojciech Szczesny.

Advertisement

The home side punished the toothless Napoli in the 51st minute when Andrea Cambiaso’s floated cross found Gatti who out-jumped his marker to steer a header into the net.

Szczesny’s howler in the 70th minute allowed Victor Osimhen to find the back of the net, but it was ruled offside.

- Advertisement -

With the win, Juve rank top provisionally with 36 points, one point ahead of Inter Milan who will host Udinese on Saturday.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

cs/

Advertisement
Previous article
American Stolz wins men's 1,000m at ISU Speed Skating World Cup
Next article
Uganda stun hosts Kenya to claim CECAFA U18 title
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement