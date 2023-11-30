FIBA announces two hosts of 3x3 Olympic qualifiers

Geneva, Nov 30 (IANS) The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced Wednesday the host cities for two out of three Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQTs) for the 3×3 basketball competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Utsunomiya, Japan will host the Universality-driven Olympic Qualifying Tournament (UOQT) on May 3-5, 2024, while Debrecen, Hungary will host the OQT on May 23-26, 2024, reports Xinhua.

FIBA will organize two UOQTs with one quota place per gender in each tournament, and one OQT with three quota places per gender in the journey towards Paris 2024.

Eight teams per gender will compete at the Olympic 3×3 basketball competition on July 30-August 5, 2024 in Paris.

Men’s teams of Serbia, the United States and China, as well as women’s teams of China, the United States and France have already been awarded the berths at Paris 2024 based on their world rankings until November 1, 2023.

3×3 basketball made its debut at Tokyo 2020 with Latvia and the United States pocketing men’s and women’s gold medals respectively.

