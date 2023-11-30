scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIBA announces two hosts of 3×3 Olympic qualifiers

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced the host cities for two out of three Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQTs) for the 3x3 basketball competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

By Agency News Desk
FIBA announces two hosts of 3x3 Olympic qualifiers
FIBA announces two hosts of 3x3 Olympic qualifiers _ pic courtesy news agency

Geneva, Nov 30 (IANS) The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced Wednesday the host cities for two out of three Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQTs) for the 3×3 basketball competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Utsunomiya, Japan will host the Universality-driven Olympic Qualifying Tournament (UOQT) on May 3-5, 2024, while Debrecen, Hungary will host the OQT on May 23-26, 2024, reports Xinhua.

FIBA will organize two UOQTs with one quota place per gender in each tournament, and one OQT with three quota places per gender in the journey towards Paris 2024.

Eight teams per gender will compete at the Olympic 3×3 basketball competition on July 30-August 5, 2024 in Paris.

Men’s teams of Serbia, the United States and China, as well as women’s teams of China, the United States and France have already been awarded the berths at Paris 2024 based on their world rankings until November 1, 2023.

3×3 basketball made its debut at Tokyo 2020 with Latvia and the United States pocketing men’s and women’s gold medals respectively.

–IANS

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Real Madrid win, Real Sociedad draw and Sevilla crash out in Champions League
Next article
Copenhagen hold wasteful Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US