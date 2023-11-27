scorecardresearch
FIBA confirms hosts for Olympic Qualifying Tournaments

By Agency News Desk
FIBA confirms hosts for Olympic Qualifying Tournaments
Mies (Switzerland), Nov 27 (IANS) The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced the hosts of the men’s FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024 here on Monday. Greece, Latvia, Puerto Rico and Spain will host the four tournaments from July 2-7, 2024, in the cities of Piraeus, Riga, San Juan and Valencia, reports Xinhua.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the tournaments with 19 teams qualifying from the 2023 World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, and five from the pre-qualifiers in August.

Only the winner of each qualifying tournament will have the berth to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The hosts France and other seven teams already qualified.

FIBA will hold an official draw ceremony at the House of Basketball here later on Monday.

