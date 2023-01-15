scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentina

By News Bureau

Geneva, Jan 14 (IANS) FIFA announced that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina due to potential breaches of rules during their FIFA World Cup final against France last month.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final,” read the statement.

Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup in Qatar on December 18, 2022.

FIFA has imposed sanctions on football associations of Ecuador, Mexico and Serbia, and opened proceedings against the Croatian Football Association, reports Xinhua news agency.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Goals continue to flow as top-ranked sides stay perfect in FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023
Next article
Man falls sick mid-air, dies after emergency landing
This May Also Interest You
News

Kartik Aaryan takes day off from 'Shehzada' promos to celebrate mom's birthday

News

Disha Thakur talks about playing Chandni in 'Main Monica'

News

Marathi film actor, also seen on 'Taarak Mehta', Sunil Holkar passes away at 40

Sports

3rd ODI: It is amazing to see what he does, says Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli

Sports

'GOAT': Fans go crazy as Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill smash centuries in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Sports

Malaysia Open: Axelsen, Yamaguchi win singles titles; Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong bags mixed doubles crown

Technology

Construction of US semiconductor plant on track: Samsung CEO

Sports

3rd ODI: Virat Kohli 166, Shubman Gill 116 propel India to mammoth 390/5 against Sri Lanka

Sports

ILT20: I am looking to bat positively and aggressively, says Dubai Capitals' Sikandar Raza

News

Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn't take him seriously

News

Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn't take him seriously

News

Namita Thapar says housekeeper stole phone, wrote 'hateful' post

Sports

World Archery releases event calendar for the 2023 season

News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US