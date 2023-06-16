scorecardresearch
FIFA reiterates its stand against racism in football

By Agency News Desk

Geneva (Switzerland), June 16 (IANS) The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino met Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and told him that football cannot go on when there is discrimination.

Infantino on Thursday also met the Brazilian national team and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Ednaldo Rodrigues to discuss setting up a task force against racism in football, and the President vowed Brazil’s international forward Vinicius Junior will take a prominent role, reports Xinhua

Vinicius Junior, 22, is a victim of several racism incidents this season and the latest one was in May when he was racially abused by fans when Real Madrid played away to Valencia.

“There is no football if there is racism!” the FIFA President proclaimed.

“It’s very important not just to talk about racism and discrimination, but to take action in a decisive and convincing manner — zero tolerance,” Infantino said after the meeting in Barcelona, Spain.

“FIFA is together with the Brazilian Football Confederation and with all the players in this fight. It’s important to introduce sporting sanctions and I congratulate CBF for having done so already.”

–IANS

bsk

