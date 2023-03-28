scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA signs Memorandum of Understanding with ECA

By News Bureau

Geneva, March 28 (IANS) Football’s global governing body FIFA has signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding with the European Club Association (ECA) for a long-term relationship.

The agreement runs until December 31, 2030, to keep the commitment of European clubs to adhere to the International March Calendar, which was released by the FIFA Council on March 14.

The ECA confirmed their support for the new FIFA Club World Cup from 2025, featuring 12 European clubs, and for the future FIFA Women’s Club World Cup.

According to FIFA, the Club Benefits Programme, which compensates all clubs who release players for the men’s World Cup, will increase from 209 million U.S. dollars for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup to 355 million US dollars for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi signed the agreement at the 29th ECA General Assembly in Budapest, Hungary.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
France edge Ireland, the Netherlands win ten-men Gibraltar in Euro Qualifiers
Next article
Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring DiCaprio to release in October
This May Also Interest You
News

'The White Lotus' Season 3 will be set in Thailand

News

Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring DiCaprio to release in October

Sports

France edge Ireland, the Netherlands win ten-men Gibraltar in Euro Qualifiers

Sports

Pumas name Argentine Mohamed as head coach

Sports

LaLiga Santander: Ten things learned this week

Sports

Argentina's World Cup triumph yet to sink in: Messi

Sports

Bosnia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in UP increase three-fold

Sports

1st T20I: Rony Talukdar's half-century helps Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs via DLS method

Sports

Football: Ter Stegen on his way to happiness wearing the number one jersey

Sports

Broken thumb keeps Marquez out of Argentina Moto GP

Sports

Ronit tops junior show jumping as ARC concludes Regional Equestrian League

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors in Jaipur take out rally against Right to Heath Bill

Sports

La Liga and Instituto Cervantes unveil the Spanish-Hindi Football Dictionary

Health & Lifestyle

Centre reviews preparedness against Covid, advises states to undertake mock drills in April

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

Sports

WC Qualifier Playoff: UAE, Canada record wins on enthralling Day 2

Health & Lifestyle

Vyapam 'whistleblower' Dr Anand Rai dismissed from MP govt service

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US