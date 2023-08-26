FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief Rubiales for inappropriate behaviour after Women's World Cup final

Lausanne, Aug 26 (IANS) The Disciplinary Committee of FIFA has provisionally suspended Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) from all football-related activities at the national and international level for his inappropriate behaviour during and after the Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England in Australia.

The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio, in use of the powers granted by Article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), decided to take action against Rubales.

This suspension, which will be effective as of Saturday, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Luis Rubiales on Thursday (August 24).

The action was started after Luis Rubiales kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation in Sydney after the final in which Spain beat England 1-0.

Rubiales was also shown celebrating in the Directors box, making obscene gestures while standing almost next to Queen Letizia of Spain and the 16-year-old princess Sofia.

In response, every member of the Spanish women’s national team, who just won the FIFA Women’s World Cup, has signed a joint statement saying they will not play for their country again while Luis Rubiales remains as President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

In his explanation, Rubiales said he was a victim of “social assassination,” and insisted the kiss with Hermoso was “mutual” and “with consent,” and that he “would not resign.”

Hermoso reacted to that with a further statement in which she denied Rubiales’ claim, saying “I will not tolerate that my word is questioned,” while her teammates and other female players all published tweets supporting her.

FIFA reacted swiftly to the entire controversy and took action against Luis Rubiales.

“The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the national soccer team player Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings before this disciplinary body, issued two additional directives (Article 7 FDC),” FIFA said in a statement on their official website.

He ordered Luis Rubiales to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment.

Likewise, the RFEF and its officials or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Jennifer Hermoso and her close environment, the statement said.

The decision adopted by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was communicated on Saturday to Luis Rubiales, the RFEF and UEFA for due compliance.

–IANS

bsk