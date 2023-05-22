scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy survives spirited fightback to edge Brazil in a five-goal thriller

By Agency News Desk

Mendoza (Argentina), May 22 (IANS) A sublime performance from Cesare Casadei earned Italy a 3-2 victory over Brazil in a thrilling game of two halves at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023.

The Chelsea-owned midfielder’s flick-on enabled Matteo Prati to head home the deadlock-breaker at the back post. Casadei then doubled the lead, nodding home after his initial knock-down wasn’t dealt with. He then conned Arthur and won a penalty, which he himself converted.

Brazil went for it in the second half. Sebastiano Desplanches denied them once with a fine block, but he was powerless to prevent Marcos Leonardo’s snapshot finding the bottom corner.

Leonardo then got his and Brazil’s second to make for a nervy finale, but Italy held on to make a winning start to their Group D campaign.

Notably, Brazil reappeared in the competition after missing out on qualification in the two previous editions.

Brazil conceded more than two goals in a FIFA U-20 World Cup game for the first time in 16 years. Gerard Pique was among the scorers as Spain beat them 4-2 at Canada 2007, although two of the victory goals came in extra-time.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'
Next article
Your hair may predict future risk of heart disease
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Your hair may predict future risk of heart disease

News

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'

Technology

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

News

Parineeti Chopra realised Raghav Chadha was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Technology

Wind energy may enhance coolant power needs in nuclear plants: IIT Jodhpur

Technology

Ex-SoftBank veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent Board Director

News

Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion

News

Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women

Sports

Australia confident of Josh Hazlewood's availability for WTC final after scans show no soreness: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Strong legs can help heart attack patients have better prognosis: Study

News

Varun Dhawan feels 'Bhediya' was an experience that 'enriched' him as an actor

Sports

IPL 2023: Rising from the ranks, late-starter Madhwal emerges as a go-to bowler at Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: I told Sachin, we would have loved to bat on this pitch, Lara says of Wankhede belter after SRH's defeat

Technology

Biz2Credit to hire 200 for digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X in India

News

Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'

News

Michael J. Fox tells Whoopi Goldberg he regrets turning down his 'Ghost' role

Sports

IPL 2023: I should have finished the chase; was hitting the ball towards the end, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: It's just that it didn't click this season, says Bangar on Karthik's poor finishing form

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US