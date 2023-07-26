FIFA Women's World Cup: China players confident ahead of Haiti clash

Adelaide (Australia), July 26 (IANS) China players say they have moved on from their defeat against Denmark and have vowed to show their best form in their second group match against Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

China, who reached the round of 16 at the last edition of the tournament in 2019, resumed their training in Adelaide on Tuesday afternoon, three days after a 1-0 loss in the first match of Group D.

China captain Wang Shanshan, who can both play as a striker and a central defender, said the pressure was definitely there but added that the team had adjusted well in recent days and would be confident to face their next opponent.

“The first game is already a thing of the past. We will definitely start all over again, and then face the next opponent,” Wang was quoted as saying by Xinhua, ahead of training.

After their first match in Perth, China flew back to their base camp in Adelaide on Sunday. The team had a day off on Monday as head coach Shui Qingxia hoped her players could forget the last game, relax and prepare well for the Haiti clash on Friday night.

Playing in her third World Cup, Wang noted that China had also lost opening matches in the past two editions of the tournament, but had played well in the following matches to progress into the knockout stage on both occasions.

“Losing the first game cannot decide everything that happens in the end. Our focus is to play well in the next two group matches,” said the 33-year-old veteran, who was named Most Valuable Player at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup where China claimed the title for the first time since 2006.

“We definitely need to thwart the opponent’s counterattack and speed, and then we have to play at a higher level.”

Haiti, participating in the World Cup for the first time, fell 1-0 to reigning European champions England in the first round.

As Denmark and England temporarily lead the group with three points, the Steel Roses need to win on Friday to keep their hopes of a last-16 berth alive.

Midfielder Gu Yasha said she didn’t want to have any regrets, as this is her third and final World Cup.

“For us veterans, every time we talk about this issue, we almost come to tears,” said the 32-year-old. “We cherish it as it is really our last appearance at this stage.”

“Then it is very important to be able to show ourselves more. As a veteran, I will try my best to help the team.”

Despite ranking the lowest in the group, Haiti demonstrated their determination to fight for a last-16 berth, threatening England with swift counterattacks and clear opportunities in Brisbane last Saturday.

Melchie Dumornay, who recently joined French champions Lyon, assumed the No.10 role in Haiti’s 4-2-3-1 formation, guiding her team with assured ball control, expansive vision and judicious distribution.

Wang said China had analyzed their opponents and would be fully prepared for the match at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

“We will react to their characteristics and advantages,” said Wang.

“I think it is definitely necessary to communicate with teammates on the field, especially in the last 15 to 20 minutes of the match, when more players need to show their courage to help the team and remind each other to concentrate and stick to the strategy.”

The 2023 Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, will see the top two teams from each of the eight groups progress to the round of 16.

