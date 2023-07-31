scorecardresearch
FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan top group C by whitewashing Spain

By Agency News Desk

Wellington, July 31 (IANS) Japan won the Group C of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a perfect record after it dominated Spain 4-0 in a highly-anticipated last round group match, here on Monday.

Japan and Spain had already booked their last-16 berths after the previous two rounds.

Japan put on a fantastic show in the first half as they broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Endo Jun’s spectacular pass found Miyazawa Hinata who coolly beat goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez one-on-one, a Xinhua report said.

The 2011 World Cup champion doubled the lead in the 29th minute when Ueki Riko’s strike took a huge deflection to loop over a helpless Rodriguez.

Five minutes before half time, Japan added the third when Ueki’s inspirational assist sent Miyazawa through to fire home.

Japan sealed the win in the 82nd minute when Tanaka Mina came off the bench to stage a solo run, before cutting inside from the right to finish with a curler.

With the win, Japan concluded the group stage with three consecutive wins and a clean sheet while Spain places second with six points.

Japan will face Norway in the last 16, while Spain takes on Switzerland.

