FIFA Women's World Cup: South Africa earn round of 16 spot after win over Italy

By Agency News Desk

Wellington, Aug 2 (IANS) South Africa earned an unexpected last-16 spot in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup with their historic 3-2 win against Italy, here on Wednesday.

As Sweden had already qualified for the knockout stage, Italy, South Africa joined Argentina to compete for the rest of the round of 16 spots.

South Africa earlier picked up their first-ever point in the Women’s World Cup in their second match against Argentina, Xinhua reported.

Italy needed to bounce back from a 5-0 loss at the hands of Sweden last time out. A draw would see them reach the round of 16, as long as Argentina do not beat Sweden in the other match in Group H, though victory would make the other result irrelevant.

Italy put their nose ahead in the 11th minute after Chiara Beccari was tripped down in the box, and Arianna Caruso kept her cool to convert the spot-kick.

The African side then put together a series of attempts and forced Benedetta Orsi to score a horrible own goal in the 32nd minute as the defender recklessly passed the ball into her own net.

South Africa kept sharp after the break and took the lead in the 67th minute as Thembi Kgatlana’s smart pass found Hildah Magaia to beat goalkeeper Francesca Durante.

The Azzurre fought back moments later when a corner found Caruso to flick it into the net.

However, South Africa turned the game around completely in the dying minutes from another combination between Kgatlana and Magaia. This time they switched roles as Kgatlana sealed the win from a close range.

After three group games, South Africa progressed out with a second finish on four points, while Sweden won the group after a 2-0 victory over Argentina.

Sweden will take on defending champion the U.S. in the next match, while South Africa is to play the Netherlands.

