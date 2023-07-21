scorecardresearch
FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain beat Costa Rica 3-0 in campaign opener

By Agency News Desk

Wellington, July 21 (IANS) Spain made an impressive start to their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign on Friday, overpowering Costa Rica 3-0 in Group C at Wellington Stadium, here.

Spain seized the reins of the match early on. At the 20-minute mark, a powerfully driven cross by Esther Gonzalez forced Valeria Del Campo to inadvertently score an own goal.

That goal opened the floodgates at Wellington Stadium. Aitana Bonmati quickly found the back of the net with a skilfully executed finish in the 22nd minute, and, just four minutes later, Gonzalez herself neatly tapped home from point-blank range.

Costa Rica’s goalkeeper, Daniela Solera, was instrumental in keeping the score in check, especially when she parried a penalty from Jenni Hermoso with a spectacular diving save.

Spain’s relentless pressure continued after halftime, with Olga Carmona rattling the crossbar merely five minutes into the second half. Gonzalez took a chance next, but her close-range attempt was effectively blocked by Mariana Benavides.

Spain is slated to face Zambia next Wednesday, while Costa Rica will confront Japan.

–IANS

ak/

