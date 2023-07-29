scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden secure last-16 berth after crushing Italy

By Agency News Desk

Wellington, July 29 (IANS) Sweden showed their commanding ability in aerial duels as they scored thrice through corners to beat Italy 5-0 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup here on Saturday, sealing a last-16 place with one round to spare.

Sweden carved out a hard-fought win in the opening match as they turned around South Africa 2-1, while Italy beat Argentina 1-0 thanks to Cristiana Girelli’s late winner.

Italy were aggressive from the beginning as Sofia Cantore tested Zecira Musovic just under one minute into the game, before Lucia Di Guglielmo hit the side net, but Sweden managed to weather that early siege and built up their advantage soon, a Xinhua report said.

The No. 3 in FIFA’s ranking broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when Amanda Ilestedt headed a Jonna Andersson’s corner into the net.

Sweden quickly rode the momentum as they added another five minutes later when another Andersson’s corner fell for Fridolina Rolfo to find the net.

The bronze medalist of the 2019 World Cup ran riot in the stoppage time when a great teamwork tore Italy’s defense apart, and Johanna Kaneryd rolled across for Stina Blackstenius to tap in.

Sweden kept dangerous in set-piece as they put together a series of corners straight after the break and scored in the 50th minute as Ilestedt bagged a brace thanks to Andersson’s assist.

Italy’s attacking hardly threatened Sweden’s goal and the yellow and blue rounded the scoreline in the dying minute when a long ball found Rebecka Blomqvist who dribbled past the defenders to beat Francesca Durante one-on-one.

With the win, Sweden have already secured the berth for next stage, while Italy, South Africa and Argentina all kept their last-16 spot hopes alive.

Sweden will meet Argentina in the third round on next Wednesday, Italy take on South Africa.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sana Makbul says 'I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient’, lost work & gained weight
Next article
Samsung working on dustproofing foldable phones
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung working on dustproofing foldable phones

News

Sana Makbul says 'I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient’, lost work & gained weight

Technology

Applied Materials engages with industry for chip engineering centre in India

News

Emily Blunt struggles to grapple with prospects of motherhood

Sports

WI vs IND: Shubman Gill’s form is not a cause for concern, says Abhinav Mukund

News

Spiderman Universe projects delayed amid ongoing Hollywood strikes

Technology

Wearable ultrasound scanner to detect breast cancer early developed

News

Nicolas Cage opens up on Superman cameo in 'The Flash'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting keen to see England's batting approach in second innings

News

Badshah to 'Mallakhamb' group Abujhmad: 'IGT' will give you global recognition

News

Kangana Ranaut slams ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’: Shame on Karan Johar for copying his vintage movies of nineties

News

Anant Narayan Mahadevan’s ‘The Storyteller’ is headed for its Australian Premiere

Technology

iOS users can now include audio when sharing screens using Google Meet

News

Sushmita Sen transforms into trans activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali teaser

Sports

Ashes 2023: I feel like I have a lot more to give, says James Anderson over retirement talks

News

Brad Pitt 'shuts down filming' of F1 drama produced by Lewis Hamilton

News

Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'

Sports

UTT: Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in second semi-final

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US