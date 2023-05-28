scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIH Pro League: India slip to second spot after loss to Great Britain

By Agency News Desk

London, May 27 (IANS) Skipper Harmanpreet Singh struck a brace of goals but India conceded three goals in the second half and slumped to a 4-2 defeat against an all-round superior team in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 here on Saturday.

The victory in an entertaining encounter took Great Britain to the top of the Pro League table. They now have 22 points from nine matches, five outright wins and four draws and three shoot-out bonus points, while India slipped to second position with 19 points from 10 matches with five wins, two wins in shoot-outs and three defeats.

Harmanpreet Singh scored for India in the 15th and 42nd minutes while Timothy Nurse (8th), Thomas Sorsby (31st), Lee Morton (33rd) and Nicholas Bandurak (53rd min) scored for Great Britain.

It was GB who exerted the early pressure, creating plenty of scoring opportunities. Some individual excellence from Nurse got the home side on the scoreboard — the 22-year-old working his way into the circle and then lifting it into the net for his first senior international goal.

India earned the first penalty corner of the match and, as he has done so often in the Pro League, captain Harmanpreet Singh struck with a powerful drag flick producing the equaliser just before the end of the first quarter.

An action-packed second period included a disallowed goal for India and a penalty stroke for GB which was saved by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to ensure the teams went into the halftime break all square on 1-1.

GB were awarded their first penalty corner at the start of the second half. Nicholas Bandurak’s initial shot was saved, but the ball popped out to Tom Sorsby on the penalty spot who bunted it in for his first senior international goal and the 2-1 lead.

Some individual brilliance from Lee Morton produced GB’s third goal of the match soon after. The Scotsman worked his way into the circle and fired it in from an acute angle.

Harmanpreet was on target again for India at the end of the third quarter with another powerful drag off a penalty corner. That took him to the top of the all-time Pro League scorers list with 35 goals.

With just over six minutes to go in the match, GB were back on the attack. James Oates’ shot from open play was saved, but goalkeeper Sreejesh gloved it straight to Bandurak who spectacularly swatted it in for the 4-2 victory.

The Indians made some good attacks in the fourth quarter but could not even earn a penalty corner as the hosts held their fort with some strong defending.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Age no bar for Snehal Rai, who's been married to politician 21 years older
This May Also Interest You
News

Age no bar for Snehal Rai, who's been married to politician 21 years older

News

Kriti Sanon at IIFA: All generations, kids especially, must watch 'Adipurush'

News

Rajkummar Rao at IIFA: 'I have three projects for release coming up this year'

Sports

French Open: Chase for title at Roland Garros involves a four-way battle for No.1 rankings (preview)

Sports

Sub-Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Uttar Pradesh to meet Odisha in final

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh called up for India seniors camp

News

Kamal Haasan at IIFA: I saw OTT revolution coming long before anyone else

Health & Lifestyle

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with Jnanpith Award

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: In battle between Mentor Dhoni and protege Hardik, CSK face Gujarat Titans (preview)

News

Parineeti, Raghav Chaddha may tie the knot in Rajasthan

Sports

ITTF World C'ships: China's Fan/Wang claim men's doubles title in Durban

Sports

KIUG 2022: Sravya Shivani aims to make tennis more accessible to new players

Sports

World class infra leaves participants of sub-junior hockey nationals impressed

Sports

KIUG 2022: Aneesh Gowda, Siva Sridhar, in fight for pool supremacy with 3-gold each (round-up)

Sports

Wrestlers' protest: Delhi Police file status report before court, record victims' statements

Sports

F2 Championship: Jehan Daruvala clinches second place in Monaco, repeats last year's finish in Sprint

Technology

Twitter leaves EU code of practice against disinformation, regulators warn

Sports

KIUG 2022: Chitkara, SRM win team titles in table tennis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US