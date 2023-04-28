Final hearing in case on election of Indian chess federation's secretary on May 1: Dongre

"My case challenging the appointment of Vice-President Vipnesh Bhardwaj as the Interim Secretary will be coming up for final hearing on May 1," said Ravindra Dongre, who had contested for the Secretary’s post and was declared as lost in the elections held in 2021.

Bharadwaj was appointed as the Interim Secretary on 23.8.2022 as the post fell vacant after the Supreme Court had ordered that Bharat Singh Chauhan — who was declared as the winner in the elections — can hold the post only till 15.8.2022 so that the impending Chess Olympiad could be conducted smoothly in Chennai.

Prior to the Apex Court’s order on 2.6.2022 the Delhi High Court unseated Chauhan as AICF Secretary as his election violated the National Sports Development Code.

Dongre said the provisions of the National Sports Code should be followed. The Delhi High Court had unseated Chauhan as his election was against the National Sports Code.

The Apex Court had said Chauhan’s tenure as AICF Secretary can be only till 15.8.2022 and the high court will pass a fresh order after giving opportunities to all concerned within four weeks.

On 22.8.2022, the Delhi High Court reiterated its earlier order of unseating Chauhan.

Chauhan stood for re-election and as per the National Sports Development Code, an office-bearer for a second successive tenure should secure a majority of not less than two-third of the votes polled.

In case of default, the candidate would be deemed to have lost the elections and the position would thereafter be filled by normal procedure from amongst candidates other than the office-bearer seeking re-election.

A similar situation had arisen in 1985 but for the AICF’s President post.

"In 1985 elections in AICF, late B.Varma, president, contested for re-election. He was opposed by industrialist, the late N. Mahalingam. While Varma got more votes, he could not muster a two-third majority. Then Mahalingam, the only contestant, became the president," International Master Atanu Lahiri had told IANS.

Lahiri said that Dongre was the only contestant for the secretary’s post in the elections held in 2021.

"In 1985 two factions fought the elections. As Varma did not secure two-third majority he went out. And as there was no other contestant for the President post other than Mahalingam, he assumed charge as the head of AICF. Had there been more than two contestants then there would have been a reelection," Dongre had said.

As per the AICF’s rules, the vacancies of office-bearers that may arise by resignation, death or otherwise shall be filled by the President and such nominated person shall hold the office till the next General Body meeting.

"The Secretary post fell vacant not by resignation, death. But due to the Delhi High Court saying Chauhan’s election was not as per the National Sports Code," Dongre said.

Be that as it may, the AICF had held its Special General Body meeting on 26.3.2023. The body had announced a list of important decisions taken at the Special General Body meeting and in the meeting of the Executive Committee.

The AICF is silent whether the General Body decided to continue with Bhardwaj as the Interim Secretary. However, the AICF’s website shows Bhardwaj as the Interim Secretary.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

