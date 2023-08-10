scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Fire scare at Eden Gardens, no damage but questions arise on safety

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) A fire broke out in the dressing room of the Eden Gardens here and was brought under control quickly without causing much damage, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The incident happened late on Wednesday (August 9) night during the renovation work that is currently going on at the stadium ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.

CAB President Snehasish Ganguly on Thursday said that everything is under control and it will not affect preparations for the World Cup or the deadlines set.

Talking to the media from his chamber at the Clubhouse, Ganguly said, “A fire broke out last night at around 11.50 pm. People working saw smoke and then the fire. Immediately two fire tenders were pressed into action and flames doused in no time.”

“There was no damage to the dressing room as such. Only some burnt cables. The cause of the fire was from the heating of the sauna heater from which sparks ignited the stacks of towels close by,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by CAB in an Instagram post.

Snehasish Ganguly claimed that the fire was brought under control quickly.

“CESC people came and saw the damages to the cables and have advised that we should complete changing the cables, as recommended, in a couple of days. Besides this, it is work as usual. Our deadlines are not affected. Our plans are not affected. And certainly, there is no sabotage angle as a certain section of the media is trying to spin,” he said.

However, there were reports claiming that the belongings of several players were damaged.

The fire also raised eyebrows in certain circles as the incident hints at the possibility of safety issues at the stadium, which is one of the venues for the upcoming World Cup in October-November.

The CAB had set September 15 as the deadline for completing renovation work at Eden Gardens. ICC personnel are also expected to conduct a safety review of the venue.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
La Liga: Hot weather and financial issues factors as new football season kicks off in Spain (Preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

La Liga: Hot weather and financial issues factors as new football season kicks off in Spain (Preview)

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian challenge as World Athletics confirms entries for Budapest 2023

Sports

'After Yuvraj Singh nobody has come…': Rohit Sharma admits to India's No.4 slot issue ahead of WC and Asia Cup

Technology

X close to breaking even, video calls arriving soon: CEO Linda Yaccarino

News

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' sets TIFF premiere 

Sports

Future stars from Americas to battle for final spot in U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Sports

Owner of chess team takes up motor-racing franchise in Indian Supercross Racing League

Technology

Video calls arriving on X soon, confirms CEO Yaccarino

Sports

Kerala Blasters FC rope in Ishan Pandita on a two-year deal

Technology

Check Point acquires Perimeter 81 for $490 mn to boost its security tools

Health & Lifestyle

Maha reports first Covid fatality in months; experts monitor Omicron sub-variant situation

Sports

Hangzhou awarded BWF World Tour Finals hosting rights until 2026

News

Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

News

Anurag Kashyap on 'Gangs of Wasseypur': I have never seen such stupid gangsters

Sports

West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax

Sports

Mark Coles steps down as head coach of Pakistan women’s cricket team

News

David Harbour already looking beyond 'Stranger Things' after end of Season 5

Sports

Exclusion of sports quota candidates for not securing 75% in Class 12 exam discriminatory: SC

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US