New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) One of the most colourful derbies in Spanish football is set to take place on Sunday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Real Betis will make the short trip across town to face Sevilla FC in what is expected to be one of the most exciting games of LaLiga EA SPORTS Matchday 13.

After a below-par start to the season, Los Nervionenses sit 15th in the table, just four points above relegation zone. Meanwhile, their fierce rivals are currently sixth, five points off the Champions League spots.

As such, Sunday’s derby is crucial for Sevilla FC and Real Betis for different reasons. Here’s a look at five factors that make the upcoming El Gran Derbi a must-watch duel.

A historic rivalry

Not many in cities in Europe can boast two teams with such a massive following. Seville is the fourth-largest city in Spain with a population of around 700,000 people. It’s also a city that breathes football, with the vast majority rooting for either Sevilla FC or Real Betis. In fact, Los Verdiblancos have more than 70,000 members and around 50,000 season-ticket holders, while Sevilla FC boast more than 50,000 members and as many as 39,000 season-ticket holders. This means that 17 percent of the Seville citizens are actively engaged with one of the two historic clubs. That passion will be heard loud and clear just before kick-off, when the home fans sing Sevilla FC’s famous Himno del Centenario a cappella.

Real Betis are in search of their first away win since 2018

Real Betis have been defeated in four of their last five league visits to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. In fact, the last time Los Verdiblancos escaped with all three points from Sevilla FC’s ground was back in January 2018, when the visitors grabbed a memorable 5-3 victory in what was the derby with the most goals in La Liga EA SPORTS history. But, Real Betis are in good form and haven’t lost any of their past seven league fixtures. Winning El Gran Derbi at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan is anything but an easy task, but this might be Los Verdiblancos’ best chance to push for their first win away at Sevilla FC in five years.

A duel of South American coaches

For new Sevilla FC coach Diego Alonso, El Gran Derbi comes early into his tenure and he knows this would be an excellent time to secure his first La Liga EA SPORTS win, after starting out with three draws against Real Madrid, Cadiz CF and RC Celta. Los Nervionenses have not celebrated a single La Liga EA SPORTS win since back in late September, when they beat UD Almería on home soil. That was one of only two victories registered by the Europa League reigning champions in 11 league games. Therefore, Sevilla FC are in need of a win and their new Uruguayan coach will hope to achieve it against Manuel Pellegrini, the veteran tactician from Chile.

Isco takes on his former team

Not many players have donned the historic shirts of both Sevilla FC and Real Betis, but Isco does fall into this category. The former Real Madrid midfielder spent a few months at Los Nervionenses last season, before he signed with Real Betis this past summer. The Spanish midfielder has taken La Liga EA SPORTS by storm, recording two goals and a couple of assists in 12 league games, while impacting the game in other ways beyond that. The midfielder has picked up the MVP award in eight of the aforementioned 12 matches, and he’ll take to the pitch on Sunday with something to prove against his former team.

Nabil Fekir is back

Eight months after suffering an ACL injury, Nabil Fekir returned to action in Real Betis’ clash against RCD Mallorca last matchday. In a symbolic gesture, Germán Pezzella passed on the captain’s armband to Fekir when he came on with three minutes to go and received a standing ovation by the fans at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Manuel Pellegrini may have confirmed that Fekir won’t start on Sunday, but the 30-year-old midfielder is expected to help his team off the bench. Considered as one of the most skilful players in La Liga EA SPORTS, Fekir has been missed by Real Betis supporters, who can’t wait form him to return to full fitness and gel in midfield with Isco. There is no grander stage to begin this new partnership than El Gran Derbi.

–IANS

cs/